A24’s ‘The Curse’ Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

A trailer just dropped for the highly anticipated dramatic comedy The Curse, featuring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. The series is described as “a genre-bending scripted comedy” that will premier at the 2023 New York Film Festival on Oct. 12 before it’s available to stream. Here’s everything we know so far about A24’s The Curse.

What is The Curse about?

Newlyweds Asher and Whitney, played by Fielder and Stone, are trying to conceive a child while starring in a new home-improvement show. Their lives are interrupted by a curse that causes problems both in their relationship and while filming. Teaser photos for the show are eerie and depict emotionless characters posing on construction sights, making me even more intrigued about the show.

Who stars in The Curse?

Despite being the most prominent name attached to the project, Stone only appears in two episodes. Fielder stars in The Curse alongside Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer), who plays Dougie, the producer of Asher and Whitney’s show. Guest stars include Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Corbin Bernsen (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), and Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black).

When is The Curse being released?

The first three episodes of The Curse will premier at the 2023 New York Film Festival on Oct. 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will start streaming on Paramount+ for Showtime subscribers on Nov. 10 before it becomes available on Showtime on Nov. 12.

The first look at Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie's #TheCurse, starring Emma Stone, Fielder and Safdie.



The A24 comedy series premieres at #NYFF and on Showtime this Fall. pic.twitter.com/Xm3Ykg0kXA — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 17, 2023

Who wrote The Curse?

Series stars Safdie and Fielder worked together to write and create The Curse. According to IMDB, Carrie Kemper, who has written episodes of Beef, Silicon Valley, and The Office, also helped write a few episodes. Safdie, Fielder, Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Joshua Bachove, Ronald Bronstein, and Josh Safdie share executive producer credits.

The Curse teaser trailer

The trailer for The Curse opens up with an unsettling soundtrack playing behind an aerial shot of your average suburban neighborhood. Viewers then hear Stone speaking before seeing her and Fielder and Stone filming an episode of their home improvement show.

“Did you know you can put out fires with the Sun?” Stone asks. “Well, sort of. We’re here today with the brave men and women of the Espanola fire department to show them how a few tiny changes to their station can make passive energy the newest recruit on their squad.”

After an awkwardly long pause, the couple does another take and starts repeating their lines. The whole trailer is quite unnerving, but if you don’t believe me, see it for yourself below!