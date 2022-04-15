Aaron Paul is excited to ‘finally talk’ about his ‘Better Call Saul’ cameo

Better Call Saul is returning for its sixth and final season, and so is Aaron Paul who is reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman from the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad. Bryan Cranston is also set to make a comeback as notorious anti-hero Walter White, bringing the story full circle.

In a chat with Movie Web, Paul shared that he is excited that he no longer has to keep a lid on this secret. There’s been speculation that the drug dealing duo would come back, but it hadn’t been confirmed until Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould recently confirmed the news. Paul was understandably relieved by the revelation.

“First of all, I am so happy that I can finally talk about it. It’s just like, Breaking Bad and shows like that and Better Call Saul are all shrouded in secrecy and mystery. So I’m happy to finally talk about it. To be honest, I’m a little shocked that I can talk about it. I thought that the plan was to sort of unveil it when the episodes aired, but here we are.”

As Better Call Saul‘s episodes were being aired, Paul revealed that he and Cranston often speculated whether they will be approached to reprise their roles in the spin-off series.

“Brian and I would talk about it constantly, like, ‘is it gonna happen?’ Because we’re fans of Better Call Saul but like, how is it going to happen? You know, like, how is this going to happen? Because we’re still aging, it’s not like we’re not aging. So I was curious how it’s gonna happen.”

Paul played Walter White’s former student Jesse Pinkman, a deadbeat who seemed to have no future in Breaking Bad. Eventually, White saw an opportunity to use his connections to sell the meth he was making, and the operation became as lucrative as it was dangerous.

Jesse grew in many ways and became a fan favorite, scoring Paul multiple Emmy awards for his portrayal. While White relished in his criminal persona as Heisenberg and grew darker in his lust for power, Jesse reached his threshold and wanted out of the business, but his mentor kept finding ways to keep him in the dangerous game.

After Breaking Bad ended, Paul continued the story of Jesse in the 2019-released film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which was a commercial and critical hit.

While it is yet to be revealed which episodes of the AMC series will play host to Paul and Cranston’s return, fans can rest assured that it will be spectacular as Better Call Saul has been masterful at bringing in characters from the Breaking Bad series. Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), and Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) have all been woven into the story, and each time it’s worked seamlessly. The return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will undoubtedly be nothing less than epic.

Better Call Saul returns for season 6 April 18 on AMC.