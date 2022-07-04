Aaron Paul shares how ‘Westworld’ season 4, episode 2 made his dreams come true

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4, Episode 2.

Westworld has now premiered the second episode of the show’s fourth season and there was a lot to unpack. For one of the show’s stars Aaron Paul, this new episode finally fulfilled one of his dreams since joining the cast.

In episode two, things seem to be taking a loop as we head back to the park for the first time since season two of the show. For Paul’s character Caleb, this is the very first time that he has been here and it seems to have been a momentous occasion for the actor.

Paul spoke to Metacritic sharing his thoughts on the episode and his excitement to finally get his chance to visit Westworld.

“Just being such a massive fan of the show already before I before I signed on, of course I just wanted to go to a park. I thought we were in a park all of last season: I thought we were we had never left the park; I thought we were in future world. To be able to truly take the train into a park and have a decision of black hat or white hat, it was a dream come true.”

While the park might feel familiar as the episode highlights, many things have changed and instead of the western setting, we’re not in a 1920’s themed world likely with plenty of secrets of its own.

We haven’t yet seen the extent of what this park has to offer but it will feature heavily in the season going forward. New episodes of Westworld drop on HBO each Sunday night and the first two can be streamed now on HBO Max.