Adrien Brody joins the cast of Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’

Adrien Brody has joined the cat of Knives Out director Rian Johnson’s upcoming murder-of-the-week mystery show, Poker Face. Brody worked with Johnson previously on the director’s second feature film, The Brothers Bloom.

Brody joins a cast that currently includes fellow Johnson collaborator Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Stephanie Hsu, and The Umbrella Academy actor David Castañeda. The 10-episode series will air on Peacock under Johnson’s T-Stree Banner. Lyonne will also executive produce under her own Animal Pictures. Johnson’s T-Street partner Ram Bergman and T-Street president Nena Rodrigue will also serve as executive producers, as well as Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

Brody has been in resurgence lately after a number of years under the radar, starting with a supporting role on Succession. He currently stars as legendary Lakers coach Pat Riley in Winning Time and is set to appear in the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. Brody is also attached to an as-yet-untitled Charlie Day project and set to appear in longtime collaborator Wes Anderson’s next film Asteroid City.

Poker Face is part of Johnson and T-Street’s first-look film and television deal with MRC Television (formerly Media Rights Capital) deal. The company has also produced the successful Netflix series House of Cards and Ozark, as well as Johnson’s Knives Out. The series, which Johnson describes to The Wrap as “the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching,” is Johnson’s first television foray.

Johnson also told The Wrap that he is delighted with his leading actor and their streaming host, “It’s my happy place,” says the director. “Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”