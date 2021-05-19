New Superman Animated Series Announced For HBO Max

For fans of DC animation, the good news continues. Along with the announcement that Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves are teaming up for Batman: Caped Crusader, WB has also revealed that the Man of Steel is getting his own animated series. My Adventures with Superman is an all-ages show that’ll focus on the early days of the Last Son of Krypton’s crimefighting career, as well his romance with Lois Lane and friendship with Jimmy Olsen.

Adventures will be available on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network and has already been given a two-season order. Featuring The Boys‘ Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent/Superman and Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Lois, the series is described as “romantic, comedic and action-packed.” The official synopsis promises a “coming-of-age story” following Clark and Lois as young adults as they make their names at The Daily Planet as the world’s most famous investigative reporting team. Meanwhile, Clark will rise up to become the hero of Metropolis.

“In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.”

Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros., had this to say in a statement:

“Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world,” Friedman said. “This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world.”

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added:

“It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways,” Register said. “This is the first animated Superman in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized, and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends.”

The announcement came with the series’ title card as well as our first look at the show’s visual style and design for the iconic characters (see above). The image manages to squeeze a lot of personality into the trio, too, making clear that Lois wears the pants in her partnership with Clark, who seems to be portrayed in his traditional bumbling, awkward way. What’s more, Jimmy Olsen will be depicted as African-American while his eager smile and camera at the ready tease a very classic portrayal of the hero’s best pal.

While we wait for My Adventures With Superman to debut, Superman & Lois continues Tuesday nights on The CW.