After allegations of orchestrating Hoda Kotb’s exit, ‘TODAY’ host Jenna Bush Hager encounters new threat to show dominion in this A-list actress

Jenna Bush Hager may have thought she was securing her place at the top when Hoda Kotb made her exit from TODAY, but now she’s facing a threat to her dominion on the show.

After 60-year-old Kotb gracefully departed the morning talk show earlier this year, Hager, 43, almost had their segment all to herself. But then producers decided to start something new by changing the fourth-hour show into Today with Jenna & Friends. The revamp involved bringing in a rotating cast of guest co-hosts in hopes of finding Kotb’s official replacement.

The first guest co-host was Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson. RadarOnline has claimed that the Black Widow actress was given the temporary co-hosting gig because producers wanted to inject some star power into the show and boost ratings after Kotb’s exit. Based on the reactions to Johansson’s stint, her effortless charm and undeniable presence captured viewers instantly.

One gushed online that the actress had “Amazing energy,” while another bluntly claimed that Johansson evidently “upstaged Jenna.” With responses denoting that Johansson’s now the new favorite of TODAY show watchers, insiders told RadarOnline that Hager’s efforts to drive away Kotb and become the bigger star of the show might have gone in vain.

“Jenna is worried sick she’s been outshone by Scarlett and she should be,” one show insider disclosed to the outlet. “Now Jenna is terrified it will become obvious that Hoda was the draw with viewers, and she’ll look expendable. She’s worried that if execs open their wallets for a big star, someone will have to be cut – and that someone is likely to be her.”

Johansson is just the first in a lineup of high-profile guest hosts, including Eva Longoria and Taraji P. Henson. But behind the scenes, whispers are swirling that producers were particularly dazzled by Johansson, and they’re already trying to lure her back for more.

“The bosses know [Johansson] has a great day job and isn’t likely to throw it away to permanently host the show, but it also gave them the impression that they need somebody like her to bring in more viewers. It doesn’t look like Jenna’s going to be the big draw they were hoping she’d be,” the source added.

TODAY is currently desperate to reclaim the top spot in morning TV from its longtime rival, Good Morning America, and execs aren’t ruling out making a major play for Johansson, or another A-lister, to make it happen. “The bosses think Scarlett could move the needle and are prepared to throw big money at her. Even if they don’t get her, they’re willing to go after some other A-lister to make a run at getting back on top,” the insider said.

And this is where things get dicey for Hager. If network brass decides to make an expensive hire, she could be let go. This, of course, would be a stunning reversal of fortune for Hager, who many believe orchestrated Kotb’s departure in the first place. Though no official confirmation has ever surfaced, sources have suggested that Kotb felt increasingly alienated by the tight-knit bond between Hager and TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie, 53.

However, during Kotb’s final episode on Jan. 10, Hager put on a tearful display and even told Kotb how much she meant to her. “I think what’s really amazing is we’ve had these years, and endings can be hard, and they can be so beautiful because it’s the start of something new,” Hager said.

Of course, that “new” start seemed to be a major win for Hager at first, as she’s now headlining the revamped fourth-hour show. The question now is how long this setup will last, considering that even the first guest host has already outshone the supposed mainstay.

