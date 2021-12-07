After Daredevil casting news, fans are clamoring for a new Iron Fist

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for: finallyy, Kevin Feige has officially confirmed that, when he returns to the MCU, Daredevil will be played by Charlie Cox.

So with the Man Without Fear is definitely living on beyond the cancellation of his Netflix series, Marvel fans are hoping the rest of the Defenders get the chance to come back under Marvel Studios, too. Well, the rest of them, bar one. You see, folks really don’t want to see Finn Jones’ Iron Fist again.

That said, they would love someone else from the much-maligned Iron Fist TV series to return and take on the mantle of the immortal hero instead. Iron Fist was trending on Twitter today as fans both voiced their dislike of the MCU’s resident punching bag Danny Rand and also made it known that they desperately want to see Jessica Henwick invited back as Colleen Wing.

Now bring back Jessica Henwick as Iron Fist https://t.co/c66VK0PrPA — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) December 6, 2021

I hope they bring back Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage.



I hope they kill Danny Rand offscreen and have Colleen Wing be the only Iron Fist running around. pic.twitter.com/oE11rBU5N9 — Alice Janesa 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ (@ms_malice) December 6, 2021

If you remember, the Daughter of the Dragon ended up acquiring Danny’s chi powers at the end of IF season 2. Netflix canceled the show before this shift to the status quo could be explored in the third season, so the stage is set for Colleen’s Iron Fist to show up in the wider MCU.

No need to when Jessica Henwick easily reprise her role a the Iron Fist pic.twitter.com/9rpKd7inJx — J°$h ฏ™ۗۗ꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱꙱ (@BIONICPRIME) December 6, 2021

She was the real star of the show.

It would be funny if they brought Iron Fist into the MCU but Danny Rand is dead now and it’s Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing, who was the real star of that show — tim 🎩🐢 (@urbane_turtle) December 6, 2021

Let’s just say Danny died off-screen.

Danny died o/s, Colleen's the new Iron Fist — Diego Díaz (@ElDiegoxter) December 6, 2021

You know, give him the whole Poochie treatment.

3/4 is really all we need. You don't even have to explain it. Hastily write "Danny Rand died on the way back to his home planet. Colleen is now Iron Fist," I promise it'll be fine. https://t.co/Ivbi9TkvAx — Kim Horcher (@kimscorcher) December 6, 2021

Not that unpopular an opinion.

It's an unpopular opinion, but I hope Iron Fist gets a soft reboot with Disney+ like the other MCU Netflix shows seem to be getting. The show was definitely not their best, but it ended on a really interesting note.



I really wanna see more of Colleen Wing as the Iron Fist. pic.twitter.com/BgmVcHyXns — Lex | Black Lives Matter 🏴 (@The_Starman) December 4, 2021

Another reason why it would make a lot more sense for Marvel to bring back Colleen over Danny is because Jessica Henwick is a much bigger star than Finn Jones. The Love & Monsters actress is just about to star in a key role in The Matrix Resurrections, and we know that she was on Marvel’s radar for a part in Shang-Chi.

Come on, Feige, reboot Iron Fist, and show Netflix how they should’ve done it in the first place.