‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star is playing with the hearts of MCU fans desperate for a Quake return

Rumors of a Chloe Bennet appearance in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Secret Invasion show have been running rampant for months, and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star has just slyly added more fuel to the fire.

Bennet posted a seemingly meaningless set of photos to her Instagram account on Tuesday, but at a closer look, Marvel fans spotted a detail that didn’t really fit. The actress was sporting a couple of daisy flowers tucked into her socks.

The name of Bennet’s character in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D – an underrated television show which aired on ABC from 2013 to 2020 – was Daisy Johnson, and fans are convinced the choice of flower wasn’t arbitrary.

“She’s coming back,” one user wrote on all caps on Twitter, adding a zoomed-in cut of Bennet’s Instagram picture.

NAH SHES COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/c7cFyly9RJ — quake is mother (@quakesbf) November 15, 2022

Another Quake fan took it upon themselves to compile every time Bennet has shared photos of daisies in the past. “She knew what she was doing posting these for clowns like us,” they quipped at the end.

chloe bennet with daisies: a thread pic.twitter.com/d1BOkcb6qw — nic (@skyezorel) November 15, 2022

The 30 year-old actress is well aware of the rumors about her return to the MCU, even taking the time to deny them in a video back in September of 2021. However, it wouldn’t be the first or the last time someone shuts down MCU rumors only to show up in the film or series after all (we’re looking at you, Andrew Garfield!).

Chloe Bennet has confirmed that Daisy Johnson is not in Secret Invasion pic.twitter.com/I5Y8AZ0uBG — Daily Bennet | fan account (@dailybennet) September 23, 2021

Secret Invasion concerns the invasion of Earth by the Skrull alien species, widely teased in the MCU so far in movies like Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fellow ex-Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Nick Fury and Maria Hill, played by Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, have been confirmed to star in the show, alongside a number of MCU returnees, as well as some new faces like Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Clark Gregg was a recurring star in the early days of the MCU before going off on his own in the ABC show, and then returning for Captain Marvel in 2019. So far, he’s the only actor from the series to show up in any other MCU outing, but not for lack of encouragement from fans, who have been begging for the inclusion of their beloved S.H.I.E.L.D. stars in the MCU’s main timeline.

At this rate, it looks like fans won’t be getting more than a few cryptic Instagram posts from Bennet until Secret Invasion arrives on Disney Plus in 2023, whether she’s part of it or not.