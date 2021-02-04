Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet Reportedly Returning To MCU In [SPOILERS]

After a surprisingly lengthy seven-season run, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. concluded last year, leaving fans of the ABC Marvel series heartbroken over the fact that they might not see Phil Coulson and his team again. Of course, despite some connections in the early days, AoS ended up going down its own separate path from the wider MCU, with a few major inconsistencies popping up that have led a lot of folks to wonder if it’s even set in the same franchise as the movies at all.

This is especially true now that Marvel Studios is launching their never-ending production line of Disney Plus shows that’ll have firm ties to the films. But it’s possible that one of these upcoming series could link back to AoS in a big way. Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that Chloe Bennet will be reprising her role as Daisy Johnson AKA Quake in Secret Invasion. GFR likewise notes that Bennet’s inclusion will mark an attempt to square AoS with the rest of the MCU.

The last time we saw Daisy in the series finale, she was traveling through space with beau Daniel Sousa and her sister Kora. Fans theorized that this meant Quake and her allies had transferred from S.H.I.E.L.D. to S.W.O.R.D., which would make sense with her apparent return in Secret Invasion. That show will focus on Nick Fury and the Skrull leader Talos, both of whom appeared to be working for S.W.O.R.D. in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Chloe Bennet Reveals Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Tattoo To Mark The Show Ending 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In contrast to the huge scale of the comic book event, Kevin Feige has confirmed that the live-action Secret Invasion will not be stuffed with superheroes, something which has disappointed Marvel lovers. Bringing back Daisy would go someway to pleasing them again, though. And remember, Bennet has maintained that she’s not yet done as the character. She might’ve known something we didn’t for a while now, it seems.

Tell us, though, do you want to see more of Quake in the MCU? And what other Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. characters deserve a comeback? Have your say in the comments section below.