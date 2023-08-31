‘Ahsoka’ ep. 3 legitimizes wild fan theory connecting Star Wars to ‘Dragon Ball Z’

Does Ahsoka and the Star Wars universe, in general, occur in the same universe as Dragon Ball Z? That is the impression you might walk away with, thanks to an unusual detail spotted by some fans in episode 3.

Though the episode was marred by some boring exposition scenes in the first half, which only worked against its surprisingly short runtime, things did pick up in the second half thanks to a really cool dogfight. Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin somewhat stole the show in a ship as she attacked Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka in zero gravity. However, Ahsoka’s spacesuit she wore as she dodged laser fire due to repairing the ship in open space resonated with fans.

The way Ahsoka held her own against three ships in total while doing cool flips in the suit was a highlight for one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Seeing Ahsoka kicking butt in a space suit, with her lightsabers against 3 ships, this is STAR WARS!

Indeed, it was enough for another fan to demand a Lego toy version of Ahsoka in the “silly space suit.”

Lego give us silly space suit Ahsoka

Another X user noted how cool it was to see the helmet portion of the suit accommodating her lekku, the fleshy head-tails that some Star Wars universe species have.

But hang on, that suit looks familiar. The navy blue. The white gloves. The horizontally textured hip pads. It’s unmistakable. That looks like the exact same outfit worn by the Saiyan race in the Dragon Ball Z franchise. The connection was not lost on other fans of Ahsoka, as a Reddit user even pointed out on the r/AhsokaTano subreddit.

However, it may surprise you to know a long-forgotten fan theory that connects Star Wars and Dragon Ball Z, which has been circulating for years now, way before the live-action Ahsoka series was even close to being in pre-production. A Reddit user made a convincing connection between the two franchises eight years ago, way before the streaming service Disney Plus was even a thing. As the post explained on the r/FanTheories subreddit, the theory would have placed the events of Dragon Ball Z “hundreds of years after the Star Wars series.”

Even though it sounds silly on the surface, the way characters in Dragon Ball Z levitate and wield balls of energy sounds like a super-refined version of Force powers, as the post suggests. The theory would also place the likes of the god-like Beerus and Whis from the Dragon Ball Super series as secret Sith lords who hold the fate of the universe to their whims, with the light side being the subservient group in this timeline. The lore gets way more complex after that, but, notably, Dragon Ball author Akira Toriyama was reportedly a big Star Wars fan, as the post suggests, so you never know.

Could Ahsoka’s suit that resembles Vegeta’s armor in Dragon Ball Z be an intentional nod to Toriyama by showrunner Dave Filoni? Since Filoni got his start in animation, it honestly wouldn’t surprise us to hear this. Guess we’ll have to find out if even more DBZ Easter eggs will drop when subsequent episodes of Ahsoka arrive on Disney Plus each Tuesday.