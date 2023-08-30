‘Ahsoka’ episode 3 may have forgotten all about midi-chlorians, but ‘Star Wars’ fans certainly haven’t

We’ve presumed for quite some time now that Ahsoka, the latest episodic venture in the Star Wars universe, was going to be a tad bit disruptive, so to speak. We weren’t, however, quite expecting the new Star Wars golden boy Dave Filoni to haphazardly grab the franchise by the horns and steer it off the rails in a way that may or may not pay off come the series’ end.

Indeed, teasing a galaxy separate from the one we’ve all grown to love since 1977 was a bold strategy all on its own, but the third episode of Ahsoka has somehow managed to out-do itself in that department by tossing a wrench into Force lore, and the r/StarWars faithful have taken notice.

Indeed, Sabine Wren’s insistence on her lack of Force sensitivity seemed to be of no concern to Ahsoka during the latest episode, with the eponymous heroine simply replying with “Training and focus are what truly defines someone’s success.”

Now, maybe she’s referring to overall success as a Jedi, but that particular conversation had taken quite a bit of root in the topic of Force sensitivity, and any Star Wars enthusiast will tell you that all the training in the world doesn’t hold much of a candle to one’s midi-chlorian count.

For those of you not in the know, midi-chlorians are microscopic organisms that can communicate directly with the Force, and the midi-chlorian count in one’s body is how one’s Force sensitivity has historically been gauged in the Star Wars mythos.

It’s quite the decision, then, to seemingly retcon the crucial role of midi-chlorians in Ahsoka for the sake of Sabine. Their introduction back in The Phantom Menace was controversial enough, but now we have to readjust our understanding of the canon once again. Watch your step, Filoni; too many curveballs like that, and you just might find more than a few folks checking out from Ahsoka.

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes will release every Tuesday until the series finale on Oct. 3.