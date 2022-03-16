Anne Rice‘s novels are well-known around the world for her amazing world building and character work. AMC has recently picked up the rights to her catalog, and has given the green light to two new series; Interview With the Vampire, and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches. Excitingly enough, The Mayfair Witches has found its leading witch in actress, Alexandra Daddario.

Daddario is known for roles in multiple movies including Baywatch and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and is probably most-remembered for her portrayal of Annabeth Chase in the infamous Percy Jackson movies. She’s had her run on the silver screen too, with recent roles in The White Lotus, Why Women Kill, and True Detective. This will undoubtedly be an exciting feat for Daddario, as she steps into the shoes of a leading lady in such an anticipated series.

The Lives of the Mayfair Witches follows Daddario’s character, Rowan, as she struggles with her life as a genius doctor who also happens to be the heir to an ancient family of witches. Anne Rice has many fans that are expecting great things from the show, but it sounds like Daddario has support and faith behind her from the production team at AMC.

In an interview with Variety, the president of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, Dan McDermott, had these kind words about her:

“Alexandra is a singular talent who has lit up the screen in everything she’s been in and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board leading the cast of a series that will be a centerpiece of an expanding Anne Rice universe. We found our Rowan and can’t wait for her to meet viewers later this year in a series being brilliantly conceived and led by Esta, Michelle and Mark.”

While there isn’t a premiere date set for the series yet, there is definitely chatter amongst Anne Rice fans about the casting and the overall plot of both series based on her books. Whether they love or hate them remains to be seen, but Daddario as the first casting choice for The Mayfair Witches is a good place to start.