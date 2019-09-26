Alice Confounds Kate Kane In New Photos From Batwoman’s Second Episode

The funny thing about TV pilots is that they kind of seem like old news before they even air. Think about it: we see promos with footage taken from them throughout the summertime and most discussion is spent talking about the debut episode in particular. With that, any chance to address the installment to follow comes as a breath of fresh air.

If you share that sentiment, then you may be excited to begin previewing Batwoman‘s second episode, which happens to be titled “The Rabbit Hole.” Those of you who are familiar with the comics will immediately begin drawing connections to Kate Kane’s sister/nemesis, Alice, but let’s come back to her in a moment, shall we?

First, we must take a peek at a dozen photos taken from episode 1×02, each of which can be viewed in the gallery found below. From what I can see, a good deal of the images focus on Jacob Kane and the paramilitary outfit known as the Crows, so we’ll just have to wait and see just how much influence was taken from James Tynion IV’s run on Detective Comics.

Getting back to Alice, her game of cat and mouse with Kate occupies the rest of the slideshow. Based on what I’m able to put together, the villain has left an invitation of some sort on the heroine’s prized motorcycle. I also can’t help wondering if she sabotaged the vehicle while she was at it, so I guess we’ll just have to tune in to find out.

If there’s one downside to this gallery, it’s that Kate is not once shown in costume. That said, it remains unknown for how long she’ll fight crime in a modified version of Bruce Wayne’s suit, before customizing it to her own unique design.

Batwoman premieres on Sunday, October 6th, with “The Rabbit Hole” following on October 13th.