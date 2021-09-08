Alita: Battle Angel Series Rumored For Disney Plus

The Alita: Battle Angel fanbase deserve to be applauded for their efforts, with supporters of Robert Rodriguez’s sci-fi blockbuster refusing to give up on the idea of seeing the story continued. As well as the requisite petitions, they even flew a banner over the Academy Awards demanding a sequel, while they campaigned so hard that the cult favorite ended up being re-released into theaters.

That’s impressive dedication to the cause, but so far Disney have remained coy on any plans for the would-be franchise. Having acquired the rights in the wake of the Fox takeover, Robert Rodriguez recently went so far as to admit that he hopes collaborating with the Mouse House on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett would potentially set things in motion for an Alita continuation.

New Alita: Battle Angel Poster Revealed To Hype This Weekend's Re-Release 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Having earned just a shade over $400 million at the box office on a $170 million budget, a theatrical follow up feels unlikely. However, Disney Plus is planning to debut over 100 streaming exclusives per year, and a cursory glance at the internet would tell you that there’s a massive number of people who’d kill for some new Alita: Battle Angel content.

A new rumor claims exactly that, positing that a live-action episodic series in in the works for D+. That’s the extent of the information provided, and it’s not like we haven’t heard the exact same thing before on more than one occasion, so it’s best not to get too hyped until we hear something concrete from either Rodriguez or the studio.