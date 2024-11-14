All 26 references in ‘Harry Potter’ baking show trailer for ‘Wizards of Baking’ cooking show

Harry Potter fans are abuzz with excitement ahead of the debut of Food Network’s brand-new baking competition series: Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.

The show is hosted by Oliver and James Phelps, who played George and Fred Weasley respectively, and will feature special appearances from Warwick Davis, Evanna Lynch, and Bonnie Wright (Professor Flitwick, Luna Lovegood, and Ginny Weasley).

The trailer for the show was released in October but is getting more attention ahead of the series’ imminent release — and one reason for that attention is that there are a lot of Harry Potter references embedded within, just waiting to be spotted by fans. We counted 26 Harry Potter references in the Wizards of Baking trailer — did we get them all?

The Hogwarts Express arrives at Hogsmeade Station

Right out of the gate, it’s clear that this is a Harry Potter production: the first scene in the trailer is the iconic Hogwarts Express pulling up to Hogsmeade Station to drop students off ahead of the beginning of the school year — or, in this case, ostensibly to drop the show’s contestants off. The silhouette of the late Robbie Coltrane holding his lantern appears in the bottom left as the theme song “Hedwig’s Theme” plays.

The Harry Potter font

Each of the transition slides in the trailer uses the iconic Harry Potter font — a logical but also fun choice.

Platform 9 3/4

Contestants in the show will have the chance to present their creations at several iconic Harry Potter locations — including Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross Station in London, a spot that is heavily featured in the trailer. As fans will recall, the students of Hogwarts show up at the platform each year to depart for and arrive from school.

The Great Hall

Another iconic Harry Potter location is the Great Hall, where the school’s meals and most important speeches and meetings take place. The Hall appears recreated in full, something that is bound to be exciting to see.

Seamus Finnegan

Seamus Finnegan is a beloved part of the Harry Potter franchise, in part due to his propensity for pyrotechnic-related mistakes during Potions class. In one short moment in the trailer, a contestant is seen with smoke billowing in his face — which almost certainly has to be a throwback reference.

Gringotts Wizarding Bank

Gringotts Wizarding Bank is where the members of the wizarding world keep their money, and, as such, is a hugely important part of the culture of the books and films. Harry makes his first visit to the bank with Hagrid ahead of his first year, and the bank plays a major role in the events of the final book and the final two movies.

Forbidden Forest: Nagini, Buckbeak, Basilisk Fang

The grounds of Hogwarts are certainly hallowed for fans, and there’s one location that is especially memorable: the Forbidden Forest, which students are not allowed to enter but somehow always find a way to anyway. It’s possible the Forbidden Forest is one of the locations where contestants will present their desserts and baked delights, a suspicion made more likely by the appearance of Voldemort’s snake Nagini, Hagrid’s beloved sidekick Buckbeak, and a basilisk fang — a tool that ultimately played a crucial role in defeating the Dark Lord.

Dumbledore’s office

Dumbledore’s office is another location that will likely be a presentation spot for contestants, and the show made sure to recreate it spectacularly — and added a few additions, such as a moving portrait that changes from Dumbledore to Severus Snape.

Special guests: Warwick Davis, Evanna Lynch, and Bonnie Wright

The show will feature special appearances from Harry Potter stars Warwick Davis, Evanna Lynch, and Bonnie Wright, who played Professor Flitwick, Luna Lovegood, and Ginny Weasley, respectively. All three appear in the trailer.

Diagon Alley

Diagon Alley is a major feature of Hogsmeade, the wizarding village frequented by students of Hogwarts. Diagon Alley is the place to go for schoolbooks, wands, robes, and more, and as such will likely play a major role in the show.

Fawkes the Phoenix

Dumbledore’s intrepid pet, confidant, and partner in magic Fawkes the Phoenix is baked into the soul of the Harry Potter books and movies — and if the trailer is any indication, will literally be a baked feature of the new series!

The Golden Snitch

One scene showed several Golden Snitches — the all-important, teeny tiny golden winged ball that must be caught for a Quidditch match to end — atop clear tubing, apparently caught in mid-flight.

The Whomping Willow and Arthur Weasley’s Ford Anglia

One of the funnier storylines in the books and movies is when Ron, Fred, and George Weasley rescue Harry Potter from his aunt and uncle’s home by way of their father’s Ford Anglia, which has been modified for flight. When Harry and Ron find themselves unable to access Platform 9 3/4, they opt to take the car to school — and crash it into the Whomping Willow, a hazardous Hogwarts landmark.

Spiders

Hagrid tends to make friends in unexpected places and with unexpected beings, which include the spider Aragog, who lives in the Forbidden Forest. It’s no small surprise that spiders will feature in the baking series.

Mirror of Erised

Harry encounters the Mirror of Erised in the first book and movie, a mirror that offers viewers a look at their deepest desires. Harry, who lost his parents at an early age, sees himself surrounded by Lily and James Potter and by the family he never got to know. The mirror aids Harry at the conclusion of the book and film.

Harry receives his Hogwarts letter

Harry’s family famously went to great lengths to avoid allowing him to receive a letter from Hogwarts confirming his acceptance into the school, so that meant Professor Dumbledore had to come up with extraordinary means to ensure that Harry was notified. In the end, the home of Harry’s aunt and uncle was flooded with hundreds of letters, something that appears to be recreated in the trailer.

Triwizard Tournament ceremony

The trailer also features the Phelps twins and the show’s contestants at a recreated Triwizard Tournament, down to the Triwizard Cup, which is adorned with red, yellow, green, and blue ties — one for each Hogwarts House.

