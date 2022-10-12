All hail the poorly aging sitcom

We tend to think of the show that’s aged poorly in the context of its real-life actors and their transgressions. It’s difficult to rewatch even the most benign episodes of The Cosby Show without Bill‘s predatory history coming to mind. Other shows age poorly in that their characters have been reevaluated in the context of a more egalitarian, racially-conscious ideal. For example, How I Met Your Mother is initially charming but ultimately unwatchable. One’s hatred of the loveably predatory Ted Mosby and Barney Stinson culminates over time. The third category are shows that aren’t necessarily racist or antiquated, but simply don’t stand the test of time. With that in mind, here are five TV series that have aged about as well as full-fat milk. Below are some hot takes, obscurities, and shows that probably should’ve never been greenlit in the first place.

2 Broke Girls

While the on-screen chemistry of Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs is certainly undeniable, the onslaught of poorly-written sexual innuendos and racist stereotypes cast a shadow over this seemingly benign sitcom. Between the comically lascivious Eastern European chef Oleg, and the unforgettably racist portrayal of the Korean owner of the diner, Han Lee, the series just has way too many pits and not enough lands upon a post-woke re-watch.

How I Met Your Mother

Barney and Ted’s transgressions make this show somewhat unwatchable now. It’s difficult to feel sympathetic toward Ted given his constant irrational obsessions with women, paired with the pick-me, not-like-the-other-guys aesthetic. The male characters in the show scream male manipulator while Robin ultimately flounders and ends up with Ted after his former wife passes away. The running jokes rarely land, and the characters don’t seem to be the least bit aware of themselves.

Friends

This is a controversial one. Friends falls into the third category of the poorly aging sitcom, in that while the onscreen dynamics of Monica, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel are undeniable, the show, quite plainly, just doesn’t hold up. From Joey’s wide-eyed face to the near-constant stream of gay jokes, many of the running gags simply don’t hit like they used to.

Just Shoot Me!

Just Shoot Me! chronicled the Gallos and office life at their glossy magazine Blush. The interplay between Jack, the mag’s owner, and his idealist journalist daughter Maya, is certainly charming at points. However, nothing takes this show over the top, we don’t really find the glitzy office culture – or the many models traipsing down the hallways – particularly memorable.

Rob!

A family-centered sitcom starring Rob Schneider about a bachelor (aptly named “Rob”) who marries into a Mexican-American family and has to please his new wife’s parents!? Yeah, it’s no surprise this ill-fated sitcom was cancelled promptly after one season. Audiences and critics alike panned the writing and reductive portrayal of immigrant families at the hands of the SNL alumnus.