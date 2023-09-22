All ‘John Wick’ characters in ‘The Continental’

Peacock’s John Wick spin-off series The Continental arrives on streaming today, expanding the quadrilogy’s cinematic universe beyond Keanu Reeves’ brooding widower-turned-assassin back from retirement. A prequel series set in the 1970s, The Continental reveals the origin story of a young Winston Scott as he makes his way through the ranks of the criminal underworld before his eventual promotion to owner of the Continental Hotel, as seen in the John Wick movies.

As John Wick fans will recall, The Continental is meant to be a neutral ground for assassins to come together and conduct business without drawing blood – at least, under the rules of Winston in the modern(ish) day. Portraying the early years of the establishment, here are the familiar faces that have checked into The Continental.

Every ‘John Wick’ character in ‘The Continental’ (so far)

Winston Scott

Pictured: Colin Woodell as Winston Scott — (Photo by: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment)

Serving as the protagonist of the series, actor Colin Woodell portrays a younger version of the Hotel’s future proprietor, taking over the role from actor Ian McShane. In his older age, Winston is shown to be sympathetic towards John Wick, acting as both confidant and a mentor to Wick. However, upholding the cardinal rules of The Continental, and of the High Table above him, is still of the utmost importance to Winston. Perhaps the most exemplary act of these two elements is when he declared John Wick excommunicado, after granting Wick an hour to make his escape.

Charon

Ayomide Adegun as Charon in ‘The Continental’

Throughout the John Wick timeline, Charon has served as the concierge for The Continental Hotel, providing information and service to those checking in, while making sure all agree to comply with its code of conduct upon entry. While stoic in manner and able to contain his composure in the face of violence, Charon shows an unwavering loyalty towards Wick, even bending a few rules on his behalf, such as allowing his dog to stay at the hotel. Charon was portrayed by the late Lance Riddick across the four John Wick films.

The Adjudicator

Image via Peacock

While not the same Adjudicator, as portrayed by Asia Kate Dillon in John Wick 3, the role is reprised in the prequel by another character. The Adjudicator acts as the representative on behalf of The High Table, an organization of twelve crime lords that hold the ultimate rule over the conduct of the continental, and the criminal enterprise as a whole. Members of The High Table are seldom seen in the John Wick movies, and The Adjudicator’s presence is there as a reminder — and enforcer — of the rules of engagement expected of the main characters, as well as warn them of the consequences of their actions.