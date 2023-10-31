All modern ‘Doctor Who’ companions from NuWho, ranked worst to best

Doctor Who fans are always debating their favorite incarnation of the titular character, but what about the companions who serve as the main POVs for the story?

While the so-called “NuWho” has only gone through a handful of Doctors, this new era has featured a host of companions. From those early days when the Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler ran from adventure to adventure, to the days when Donna Noble constantly challenged Ten, and even the Girl Who Waited and the Impossible Girl and every other enigmatically titled girl showrunner Steven Moffat incorporated into his tenure, here are all of Doctor Who companions from the 2005 reboot, ranked worst to best.

16. Dan Lewis

Dan Lewis, portrayed by the amazingly talented John Bishop, only appeared in one season during Jodie Whittaker’s final run as the Thirteenth Doctor. While the character was charming — if maybe a tad too eager to go flying off with an alien — he did manage to go down as one of the recurring faces in modern Who. It’s just a shame that he also happened to star in one of the show’s worst seasons, narrative-wise.

15. Ryan Sinclair

Ryan Sinclair is another one of former showrunner Chris Chibnall’s creations that never really stuck the landing, nor became relatable for fans. There was a brief period where Ryan’s clash with his biological father gave us some measure of real drama, but that can be easily overlooked in an otherwise convoluted tenure. It’s worth noting, of course, that Ryan’s disability works rather well in the context of the story, but that doesn’t go a long way toward redeeming him as a character.

14. Yasmin Khan

Yasmin was kind, just, steadfast, and loyal. And as Whovians will tell you, that’s the perfect combination for a Doctor Who companion. In fact, I would go so far as to say that Yasmin was brilliant in her own right. The only problem was her episodes, and Jodie Whittaker’s tenure as a whole, which failed to give us any memorable moments. I can perfectly recall the image of the lawful police officer running alongside the Doctor in different scenarios, but there’s never really anything setting her apart.

12. Graham O’Brien

Graham is the only character from Chibnall’s ensemble that really worked. His seemingly infinite wisdom, his humble bearings, and his quick wit all helped turn him into a memorable companion playing opposite Jodie Whittaker. Frankly, Graham is so cool that we wouldn’t say no to having him return at some point during Ncuti Gatwa’s run.

13. Mickey Smith

Mickey was always a fun addition during Russell T. Davies’ first era as showrunner. As a former boyfriend of Rose Tyler, Mickey goes on numerous adventures and even plays a pivotal role in some of the season finales. While originally coming off as an incompetent bystander, Mickey grows into the role of hero and becomes a soldier by “Journey’s End.” He also has a lot of comic relief moments, which is why we remember him fondly even after all these years.

11. Wilfred Mott

The late Bernard Cribbins didn’t have to give so much energy to Wilfred Mott, but his one-of-a-kind acting chops turned Wilfred into one of the Doctor’s greatest companions. Sure, he only followed Tennant’s incarnation around for two episodes, but that timeless portrayal of Donna’s grandfather is something we’ll never forget. After a decade, Cribbins returned to portray Wilfred one last time in 2023’s Doctor Who 60th anniversary special.

10. Bill Potts

Bill Potts came into the Doctor’s life in a very pivotal moment, but the way Steven Moffat’s last season as showrunner was structured didn’t give her a lot of leeway to truly come to life on the small screens. Still, we think Bill is one of the finer companions in the reboot ensemble, and we hope to see her again somewhere down the line.

9. Nardole

Nardole was, hands down, the funniest companion since Doctor Who‘s revival in 2005. The brilliant Matt Lucas portrayed the perfect comic relief character, and his addition to season 10 was one of the best decisions the producers made in the Peter Capaldi era. Besides, let’s not forget that Nardole is a badass, and there’s nothing secret about it, babydoll. If you know, you know.

8. Martha Jones

A lot of people in the Whovian community think Martha Jones was underrated, and I wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment. Freema Agyeman had a tough act to follow after Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler, but she still managed to turn Martha into one of the most iconic characters in NuWho. The only reason we won’t rank Martha any higher on the list is because of her short-lived run, lasting only one season.

7. Rory Williams

If Doctor Who was South Park, then Rory Williams’ name would’ve been Kenny McCormick. It’s utterly hilarious how many times Arthur Darvill’s character dies on-screen in Doctor Who, but that’s not what really makes him such an iconic member of Eleventh’s gang. Rory is incredibly brave, exceptionally loyal, and utterly unmoved by the sheer absurdity of traveling all of time and space inside a police telephone box. We all love our Last Centurion.

6. Jack Harkness

Jack Harkness is the more unhinged version of The Doctor, embracing their humane side and riding it to absolute hilarity. Jack was so well-received by fans that he eventually got his own spinoff in the form of Torchwood, running counter to the titular protagonist and protecting Earth from all extraterrestrial threats. Jack is the embodiment of chaotic neutral, so it’s no wonder that The Doctor can barely tolerate his presence on some of the adventures.

5. Donna Noble

Donna Noble is someone you don’t want anywhere near the TARDIS when it decides to throw a fit. She was a companion to the Tenth Doctor in season 4, and though her run was just as brief as Martha Jones’s, Donna somehow managed to become an iconic part of Doctor Who in its long history.

4. River Song

River has one of the most ambitious narrative arcs in the entire Doctor Who timeline. When you meet her first in season 4, she’s an archeologist from the Doctor’s future. Little did we know that she would turn out to be the most important person in his life. River returns in season 5, and his identity is finally revealed through a shocking twist in season 6, bringing her story full circle. She might not have been a regular companion, but you never really expect River to pop up until she does.

3. Amelia Pond

Moffat tried to take Doctor Who back to some of those fairy tale roots, so of course he wrote Amelia Pond as “the Girl Who Waited,” a perfect complement to Smith’s Raggedy Doctor. Karen Gillan portrayed Amy for three seasons, becoming the longest-standing companion until that time. Amelia was hilarious, nonchalant, and supportive, turning into the new Doctor’s best friend until her final episode in 2012.

2. Rose Tyler

It’s very difficult to pinpoint exactly where Rose belongs on this list, but she’s definitely among the top three companions in NuWho. The character first made her debut in 2005 next to Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor, and it was in part thanks to her energy that Doctor Who managed to overcome years of insipid obscurity and become a sensation in the U.K. again. She had the best chemistry with David Tennant, and their relationship — often bordering on an impossible romance — emotionally traumatizes Whovians even to this day.

1. Clara Oswald

I’m well aware that this might be a controversial pick for the first spot. Due to her bossy personality, Clara often clashed with the Doctor in ways that fans didn’t necessarily find appealing, but because of that very trait, the character is also a perfectly written companion. Clara and the Doctor became very co-dependant and started to mimic each other’s personalities, and the strength of their bond was such that it threatened to unravel all of time and space. Clara may not have been the most awesome companion, but she certainly changed and challenged the Doctor the most.