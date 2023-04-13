Since 2019, celebrities and other public figures have competed on The Masked Singer for a chance to win the prestigious “golden mask” trophy. Singing competitions are a popular reality show format, but one key difference sets The Masked Singer apart from similar shows — performers compete in elaborate costumes in order to hide their identity. Inspired by the South Korean show of the same name, the anonymity not only allows performers to compete by voice alone but also gives viewers the opportunity to hone their investigation skills as they piece together who’s behind the mask.

Along with the panel of celebrity judges, the audience votes for their favorite performers and the contestant with the lowest score must remove their mask. Season nine of The Masked Singer premiered on Feb. 15 and already, we’ve seen some unexpected reveals, including the show’s oldest contestant to date. Here’s everyone who’s been revealed this season so far.

Episode one: Dick Van Dyke as the Gnome

The 97-year-old actor was only on The Masked Singer for one episode but made history as the oldest performer to grace the show’s stage. The iconic actor, best known for starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show and Mary Poppins left viewers grinning after he sang Frank Sinatra’s “When You’re Smiling.” When he took off his mask, he received a much-deserved standing ovation — can we also say he looks fantastic for someone approaching centenarian status.

Sara Evans as the Mustang

After hearing her sing Rihanna’s “Diamonds” against Medusa, judges guessed this performer must be Pink or Wynonna Judd based on her husky voice. Viewers were surprised when the Mustang was revealed to be country singer Sara Evans, best known for songs like “Suds in the Bucket” and “Born to Fly.” Although eliminated, Evans impressed viewers with her take on Whitesnake’s 1987 hit “Here I Go Again.”

Episode two: Howie Mandel as the Rock Lobster

Actor and television personality Howie Mandel gave a strangely memorable performance as the Rock Lobster. He came on stage sing-shouting ABBA’s “SOS” much to the judges’ surprise, but his shouts helped judge Ken Jeong correctly identify him—viewers can catch Mandel and his distinctive voice on America’s Got Talent, which he’s been hosting since 2010. Mandel is famously a germaphobe, prompting judge Jenny McCarthy to ponder how he even dealt with wearing the full lobster costume on stage. His commitment to performing despite his phobia is noteworthy.

Debbie Gibson as Night Owl

Singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson sung ABBA’s “Fernando” adorned as the sparkly Night Owl. Best known for her debut album Out of the Blue and hits like “Foolish Beat,” only one judge picked up on Gibson’s distinct tone and guessed her identity correctly. After battling Medusa while singing another ABBA classic “Winner Takes It All,” Jenny McCarthy pegged Night Owl as Gibson since the two are friends outside of the show (but don’t think Gibson spilled the beans early — the show requires performers to follow strict privacy procedures in order the keep their identities secret).

Episode three: Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear

The legendary rapper, DJ, and producer Grandmaster Flash appeared on the show as Polar Bear. Nicole Scherzinger enthusiastically guessed his identity after Grandmaster Flash sang “Rapture” by Blondie. The pioneering hip hop artist told the judges he decided to do the show because it makes people laugh and “allows you to let your guard down and just have fun.” Scherzinger had a wholesome exchange with Grandmaster Flash, telling the artist, “It’s an honor. Man, you’re looking at the man who invented scratching.” While his time on the show was short, this is one of the cutest moments this season.

Episode four: Michael Bolton as Wolf

After singing “Break on Through (To The Other Side)” made famous by The Doors, the Wolf revealed himself to be none other than singer Michael Bolton. Bolton’s career took off in the late 1980s when he released his take of Otis Redding’s classic “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” but younger audiences might know him for singing “Go the Distance” from Disney’s 1997 animated film Hercules. The judges had nothing but praise for Bolton; Scherzinger told him it was “an honor” to hear him sing while McCarthy told the singer he is “so loved.”

Episode five: Malin Åkerman as Squirrel

In this Sesame Street-themed episode, Squirrel sang “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. ft. Bill Withers. When it was Malin Åkerman’s (known for portraying Laurie Jupiter in Watchmen) turn to be unmasked, McCarthy guessed correctly while Åkerman’s Couples Retreat co-star Jeong was stumped. Jeong felt appropriately embarrassed (especially after Åkerman shared that some of her family flew in from Sweden for the show) and apologized by praising her profusely. “You know I love you right? You have an amazing voice…You’re just one of the sweetest people in the world.” We think she’ll forgive him.

Lele Pons as Jackalope

Both Scherzinger and judge Robin Thicke guessed Jackalope was this former Vine star and now YouTuber/actor. Pons sang Imagine Dragons’ “On Top of the World” against Fairy but ultimately received a lower score. The internet star took her elimination with grace, saying she was grateful for the chance to try something new by appearing on the show.

Episode six: Alexa Bliss as Axolotl

The WWE star performed on “Country Night” and chose Leann Rimes’ standout single “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” before being eliminated. Bliss shared her surprising reason for joining the show was to overcome her stage fright, saying, “I actually cried backstage before coming out here because I was just so nervous.” The wrestler, who has won the WWE woman’s championship five times, says she wants to inspire people to overcome their own anxiety.

Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy

For her battle stage, Fairy competed against Macaw by singing Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Fairy had survived ‘Sesame Street’ night but received lower votes this episode and revealed herself as Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper). The actor was surprised none of the judges could guess her identity but was happy to get to share her singing skills with the world.

Episode seven: Christine Quinn as Scorpio

Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset fame busted out Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” before battling Doll with Duran Duran’s “Hungry Like the Wolf.” The reality star released her own book titled “How to Be a Boss B*tch” and while she is no longer on Selling Sunset, there may be a singing career in her future; after her elimination, Quinn revealed she thought of herself as a “closet singer,” saying, “anything is possible if you put your mind to it and practice.”

George Wendt as Moose

Best known for playing Norm Peterson on Cheers, the 74-year-old actor sang along to “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News. Although he gave a sizable hint earlier in the episode (calling himself a “king of your favorite show”) only McCarthy guessed his identity correctly. When asked why he wanted to join the show, Wendt showed his competitive spirit by answering, “I thought maybe I’d win.”

Episode 8: Dee Snider as Doll

In what some might see as a “twist” (we apologize), Doll was revealed to be Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider. Despite frequently hinting at his identity throughout his time on the show, the judges were thrown off by his height in heels and Elvis-like mannerisms (leading Jeong to make the inevitable Austin Butler comparison). The judges were more shocked they didn’t guess correctly than they were that Doll was actually Snider. The “We’re Not Gonna Take It Singer” took the wrong guesses in stride, saying, “no one could work pumps like I do.”

Episode nine: Alicia Witt as Dandelion

After making it through episode eight, Dandelion was the first reveal of the night. After listening to the clues, Jeong was the only judge to guess Dandelion was actually actress (known for Dune and Twin Peaks) and musical prodigy Alicia Witt. Used to having his guesses booed by the audience and other judges, Jeong reacted by practically levitating with excitement after finally getting a guess right. Earlier, Witt demonstrated her musical prowess by singing “Starlight” by Muse before shocking viewers by receiving a low score. During her elimination interview, Witt commented that her extensive musical background was not enough to prepare her for running around on stage in an elaborate costume but that she “was glad [she] tried.”

Melissa Joan Hart as Lamp

Surprisingly, the majority of judges actually guessed this contestant correctly after she sang Bananarama’s “Venus.” Melissa Joan Hart, best known for starring in ’90s shows Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, faced off against UFO in a song battle. The pair sang “Rocket Man” by Elton John and while she gave it her all, Hart ended up with a lower score and had to unmask. The star revealed she chose to go on the show in order to fulfill a goal of hers — until The Masked Singer, Hart had never sang in public. During her “Venus” performance, Hart showed us just how fun singing on stage can be, prompting Scherzinger to tell her, “you’re what this show is all about.”