‘All Star Shore’ season 2 cast and where to stream new episodes

The MTV reality show All Star Shore returns to screens for a second season on September 21st, after the highly popular series made its debut last fall. A spin-off of the iconic series Jersey Shore, the competition follows a similar concept in that its cast are forced to live together and get along in a beachside property, this time in the Canary Islands in Spain. In a twist to the format, contestants, who are all reality TV stars, compete in a series of games that challenge their physical strength, intelligence, and teamwork.

The first season was narrated by Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, and the new series will be narrated by his co-star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

‘All Star Shore’ season 2 cast

Speaking of Jersey Shore, another alum from the iconic 2000s series, Vinny Guadagnino, will be competing this season. If you’re a fan of the sister series Geordie Shore, you’re in luck, as Chantelle Connelly and Marnie Simpson will be starring in season two.

Similarly, fellow international spin-off stars Hatitza Garderobe and Patryk Spiker from Germany Shore and Poland’s Warsaw Shore, respectively, will be making their debut. From much closer to home (home being New Jersey, that is), Isabel Castro from Mexico’s Acapulco Shore is making her way to the Canary Islands this season.

Not every contestant, however, hails from a Shore series. Two former Too Hot to Handle cast members, Chase Demoor and Melinda Melrose will be taking part in the new season. Tamaris Sepulveda, originally from FBoy Island, will be landing on a new island this fall.

Where to stream new episodes of ‘All Star Shore’

If you want to watch the first season of All Star Shore and catch up before the new season, all eleven episodes of season one are available to stream on Paramount Plus. For Apple TV, Roku TV, and Amazon Prime customers, Paramount Plus is available as an add-on subscription. The series can also be watched online for viewers that have access to MTV via cable.

MTV is also carried on the streaming services Sling TV and Hulu Plus Live TV. Don’t worry if you don’t have cable, as Philo TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV also offer All Star Shore, all with a free trial for new customers.

As for season 2, episodes will air live on the MTV channel on Thursdays at 9pm, or 8pm Central Time. The new season will likely be on Paramount Plus in the near future, but this has not be confirmed, especially on a weekly, episode-by-episode basis. If you’re a cable customer and you miss the episode on air, MTV allows eligible viewers to catch up online. The new season should also be available on Sling TV and Hulu Plus Live TV, as they offer MTV.

As for Paramount Plus, new customers are typically entitled to a seven-day free trial, including on add-on subscriptions, such as through Amazon Prime.