All The Voice Actors Behind Cocomelon

Cocomelon is one of the biggest channels on YouTube and now there’s even a television series on Netflix for kids to tune into everywhere.

With its compilation of catchy children’s nursery rhymes and fun lighthearted stories, Cocomelon is the perfect programming for younger kids to keep them engaged and learning through those formative years.

For children and parents, the characters of the show including JJ, TomTom, YoYo, Cody, and Nina may be familiar, however, you might be wondering who the voices behind the animation are. In this article, we’ll be listing the voice actors and actresses behind the characters on Cocomelon.

Who Are The Voices Of Cocomelon?

There are plenty of cast members working on the show, however, some of these talented voice actors and actresses take on the duties of multiple characters. According to IMDb, these are the current voices behind the cast.

Ava Madison Gray: JJ, Bella.

JJ, Bella. Hannah An: Yoyo, Tomtom, as well as the collective School Children.

Yoyo, Tomtom, as well as the collective School Children. Alice Cho: Cece, Nina.

Cece, Nina. Kristen Princiotta: Mom, Mimi the Mouse.

Mom, Mimi the Mouse. Brittany Taylor: Cody’s Mom, Doctor, and Miss Appleberry.

Cody’s Mom, Doctor, and Miss Appleberry. Jake Turner: Boba, Dad, Grandpa, and Wally.

Boba, Dad, Grandpa, and Wally. Brody Yun: Cody, Nico.

This voice acting cast has mainly worked on the recent Netflix series of the show. Along with these stars, there are plenty more talented creatives at work behind the scenes on both the series and the extremely successful YouTube channel creating the music and production that winds up on the screen.