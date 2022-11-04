Avid comic book fans would certainly be familiar with Jeff Lemire, the award-winning comic writer and artist responsible for runs with both Marvel and DC in the form of Moon Knight, Extraordinary X-Men, Superboy, and Justice League Dark, just to name a few. Lemire truly shines brightest, however, when pulling from his own imagination; the creative’s original works include the likes of the critically acclaimed Essex County Trilogy, The Nobody, and Sweet Tooth, the last of which was famously picked up for a live-action Netflix adaptation.

But there’s no franchise more quintessential to the résumé of Lemire than The World of Black Hammer, Lemire’s darling, superhero magnum opus that, per Murphy’s Multiverse, will be joining the cinematic universe arms race after having been picked up by Amazon Studios.

In the comics, Black Hammer‘s chief plotline revolves around a group of six superheroes living on a farm together. Originally assembled by the eponymous Black Hammer, the squad engaged in a battle with a being known as the Anti-God, saving Spiral City from destruction at the cost of trapping them in a strange town, known only as Rockwood, in an alternate dimension. After Black Hammer died trying to escape, the surviving heroes remain on the aforementioned farm as their future continues to look bleaker and bleaker.

Beyond such a main plotline that packs all the potential it could ever need on its own, The World of Black Hammer is home to numerous spin-offs, including but not limited to Sherlock Frankenstein and the Legion of Evil, in which Black Hammer’s daughter, now a grown woman working as an investigative reporter, seeks to get to the bottom of her father’s death, and Barbalien: Red Planet, in which alien Mark Markz finds himself serving as a police officer on Earth during the height of the AIDS crisis.

Needless to say, The World of Black Hammer seems to have more than enough material to pull from, and with Amazon having knocked it out of the park with the likes of The Boys, Invincible, and Paper Girls already, it’s no stretch to say that they’ll do The World of Black Hammer just as much justice.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on a production timeline or start date, but Lemire himself is confirmed to be closely involved with the project.