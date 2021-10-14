Amazon Renews Jack Ryan For Season 4, Michael Peña Joins Cast

In great news for dads everywhere, Amazon has officially renewed Tom Clancy series Jack Ryan for a fourth season, even though we have no idea when the third one is going to arrive.

John Krasinski follows in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine by playing the enduringly popular literary creation, and he’s done a decent job in the role so far. Jack Ryan was established as one of Amazon’s first marquee episodic properties and delivers the sort of globetrotting thinking man’s espionage that’s kept audiences captivated for decades.

As per Deadline, Marvel Cinematic Universe scene-stealer Michael Peña has also been added to the Season 4 ensemble, where he’ll join leading man and executive producer Krasinski, Wendell Pierce’s James Greer and Michael Kelly’s Mike November. Due to the pandemic, production only recently wrapped on Season 3, so we might not be seeing the next run until mid-2022.

Jack Ryan‘s next outing will find him on the run after being falsely implicated in a conspiracy that turns him into a wanted fugitive, one that also has international assassins on his tale. At least we know he’ll be fine in the end, and back for another round of subterfuge and lengthy meetings with various suit-clad types.