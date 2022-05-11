Amazon renews ‘Upload’ for season 3

The futuristic comedy series ‘Upload’ on Amazon Prime Video is getting a season 3, and promises to resolve the big cliffhanger.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Upload season 2

Amazon Prime Video’s Upload will be returning for season 3 with more upgrades, afterlife drama, and answers to those burning questions.

The announcement was made on Twitter with the cast of the show confirming the news. They were thankful for the fans and joyous in the video message, while also easing concerns about that season 2 cliffhanger that’s left many viewers wondering where the show will go next.

oops, i was hacked (but i'm ok with it). #uploadtv is getting an upgrade with season 3, coming to @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/tITI2gAfwt — Upload (@UploadOnPrime) May 11, 2022

The series stars Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, a self-involved young man who’s killed in a car accident and has his mind uploaded into Lakeview, a place where people can live out the afterlife in a virtual simulation.

Things get complicated with his pretentious girlfriend Ingrid Kannerman (Allegra Edwards) trying to control him, and his customer service rep and “angel” Nora (Andy Allo) form a bond with him — much to the displeasure of Ingrid — and there’s a whole cast of characters (outside and inside of Lakeview) who get into hilarious misadventures.

In season 2, Nathan and his pal Luke (Kevin Bigley) fight against the corrupt system from within Lakeview. The wealthy have all the benefits within their digital world and it’s impacting the world outside of their simulation as the influential billionaire Choak (William B. Davis) has been using data to manipulate election results in swing states.

Nathan gets downloaded back into his body in the season 2 finale and teams with Nora and her subversive group to stop Choak’s plan, but after Nathan and Nora get intimate on a train, he suffers a nosebleed which means his body could be breaking down.

The fate of Nathan is still uncertain, but all will likely be answered when the series returns for season 3. Upload seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.