AMC Announces The Walking Dead Holiday Special For December

We might not be getting any new episodes of The Walking Dead until next year, but AMC is supplying us with a holiday treat to tide us over. As part of the network’s Best Christmas Ever schedule, The Walking Dead is receiving a Christmas special this December that’ll see the cast of the hit zombie drama coming together virtually for a festive tease of what’s headed our way when the show returns in 2021.

Hosted by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick, the holiday special will unite several fan favorite stars of the long-running series as well as its spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. It’ll stream exclusively on AMC+ – the network’s new premium on-demand platform offering early access and ad-free viewing – on Sunday, December 13th. That’s one week after World Beyond wraps up its season 1 finale.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special is the third virtual cast team-up event this year, following on from the summer’s Walking Dead Family Hangout and The Walking Dead Universe Preview Special, which kicked off the grand return of the TWD franchise earlier this fall. Remember, new episodes of both Fear and World Beyond continue through December 6th and select installments of the Talking Dead aftershow can be found exclusively on AMC+ during this period, too.

The TWD special is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what AMC has got planned for this festive season, though. Their Best Christmas Ever celebration encompasses a whopping 835 hours of classic Christmas movies and beloved family films running all day every day through until December 25th.

Here’s the full list of the network’s seasonal programming (* denotes AMC+ exclusives):

A – D

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue*

All I Want for Christmas*

The American President

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night*

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Christmas in Connecticut (1945 & 1992)

The Christmas Shoes*

A Christmas Story 2

A Dennis The Menace Christmas

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular

E – G

Elf*

Ella Enchanted*

The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow*

Four Christmases*

Fred Claus*

Free Birds

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland*

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

Gremlins*

Groundhog Day

H – L

Happy Feet*

A Holiday to Remember*

How Murray Saved Christmas

Jack Frost (1979 & 1998)*

Joyful Noise

Legend of Frosty the Snowman

The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus*

The Little Drummer Boy Book II

Love Actually

Love the Coopers*

M – N

The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You*

Merry Madagascar

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in Hollywood*

A Miracle on Christmas Lake*

Miracles from Heaven*

Nanny McPhee*

Nanny McPhee Returns*

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation*

National Lampoon’s Vacation*

National Lampoon’s European Vacation*

The Nativity Story*

Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey*

P – R

Pinocchio’s Christmas

Planes, Trains & Automobiles*

The Polar Express*

Richie Rich

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July*

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year*

RV

S – T

Samantha: An American Girl Holiday

Scrooged*

Snow Day*

The Sons of Mistletoe*

To Grandmother’s House We Go

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas*

V – Z

Vegas Vacation*

White Christmas

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wish for Christmas

The Year Without A Santa Claus*

Zookeeper

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Seasons 3-6)

Tell us, are you looking forward to The Walking Dead Holiday Special next month? Let us know in the comments section below.