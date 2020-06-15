AMC Has A Date For The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale

The Walking Dead fans have been waiting months now for the tenth season finale to air. Originally set to premiere on AMC back on April 12th, plans had to be changed due to the pandemic preventing post-production work from finishing up. At long last, though, things are finally beginning to look up in regards to the chances of it arriving soon.

In fact, AMC even has a date already for when they want it to air. Though unfortunately, they aren’t making it public. At least, not yet. But according to The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, the show is definitely coming back, he just won’t say when.

“The old Walking Dead show will be coming back. We’ll be airing — I know dates. I don’t think they’re public,” Kirkman said on CartoonistKayfabe. “But we have the finale of [Season 10] … there will be more Walking Dead television for you to watch at some point in the future.”

While it’s a bit of a shame that Kirkman isn’t ready to reveal the date just yet, the fact that AMC has set one is certainly an encouraging sign and hopefully means that it’s not too far off. After all, when it was initially pulled, we had heard the network was hoping to have it air in the summer, so it’d make sense if they’re getting ready to deliver it in the not too distant future.

In any case, let’s just hope they don’t make us wait until the winter. After the cliffhanger we were left on, and the exciting teases we’ve seen for the finale (like the return of Maggie, for one), it’s fair to say that fans are getting giddy with anticipation for the closer to season 10 of The Walking Dead. And honestly, we’re sure it’ll be worth the wait.

But tell us, what are you hoping to see in the upcoming finale? As always, drop a comment down below and watch this space for more. With any luck, AMC will announce the date in the coming weeks.