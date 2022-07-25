A new adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is coming to audiences.

AMC’s take on the gothic horror story debuted its first trailer at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, and audiences are already hooked. The new adaptation will see the story play out as a show, rather than a film, giving it more time to simmer and develop. A ’90s adaptation of the novel of the same name remains a beloved classic for many fans, but a modern approach to Rice’s debut novel is welcome, even among devotees of the 1994 film.

News that the story would see a fresh adaptation on AMC’s official streaming platform is prompting a wave of interest in the latest medium to take aim at the classic story. Questions are already swirling as people work to hunt down the release date, cast, and where they’ll be able to stream once the series debuts.

When does Interview with the Vampire release?

Anne Rice’s 1976 novel is once again headed to screens in the shape of AMC’s new series. The first season of the upcoming show is set to debut on October 2, 2022 on AMC and AMC Plus. It departs somewhat from the original story in several aspects of its approach, including the setting. The book is set in the 1700s, but the series is shifting things forward by several centuries, instead rooting its story in 1910.

The first season of AMC’s adaptation will reportedly contain eight episodes, and will follow the (very long) life of Louis de Pointe du Lac. It appears to be taking plenty of liberties with its source material, a fact that has fans eyeballing the series with a mix of excitement and apprehension. Some stories need to be altered to be palatable for a modern audience, so it’s fair to think that a few changes might be made, but some fans of the book feel the show is too far removed from its source material. The trailer certainly seems to indicate that AMC is offering up a take on Interview with the Vampire unlike anything we’ve seen before, but we won’t know for sure until the series officially debuts.

Interview with the Vampire‘s cast

amc/YouTube

Like its predecessor — the 1994 film — AMC’s upcoming series boasts some incredible talent in its lead roles. Game of Thrones fans will recognize Jacob Anderson, the man who played Grey Worm, in trailers for the series. That’s because the GoT alumnus is set to take on the starring role of Louis de Pointe du Lac. He’ll star alongside Sam Reid, who’s been tapped to play Lestat, Bailey Bass, who’s been cast as the pair’s adoptive daughter Claudia, and Assad Zaman as Rashid.

On top of his role in Game of Thrones, Anderson has appeared in a range of television shows and several movies. His most prominent appearances include stints on Broadchurch, Doctor Who, and The Mimic. He also boasts a thriving music career under the stage name Raleigh Ritchie. He’s released several popular songs — including 2018’s “Time in a Tree” — and his work can be enjoyed on two albums: 2016’s You’re a Man Now, Boy and 2020’s Andy.

Sam Reid will also tickle many viewers’ memories, but perhaps not for the reason you might think. He’s appeared in plenty of roles over the years — with more than 25 film credits under his belt — but Reid’s most common face-recognition comes from his similarity to one Prince Harry. Reid’s similarity to the Duke of Sussex allowed him to play the former Prince in a number of roles before branching off and taking aim at everything from 2015’s The Astronaut Wives Club to this year’s Interview with the Vampire.