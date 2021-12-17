‘American Dad!’ renewed for seasons 18 and 19 at TBS

Today brought good news for fans of American Dad! as TBS has renewed the iconic animated comedy series for another two seasons. This means we’ll be seeing both seasons 18 and 19 via the network in the coming years.

Showrunners Matt Weitzman and Brian Boyle will reprise their roles for the next two seasons of the 29th Television Animation series following the airing of season 17 late next month, as first reported by Deadline,

“American Dad! is reaching rarified air with 18th and 19th season pickups that only a handful of shows have ever accomplished; this speaks to the zeitgeisty humor that resonates with audiences, and to the dedication of its creators and brilliant TBS network executives,” Via Deadline

In 2013, American Dad! was canceled by Fox but found its new home on TBS, where it has remained ever since and will remain for the immediate future. The Seth MacFarlane series is still one of the most popular animated comedy series on the air today.

“We are all so grateful to TBS for this two-season pickup. Getting seasons 18 and 19 means we will finally be able to tell the stories we only dreamed of telling in seasons 16 and 17. Much thanks also to everyone at 20th Television Animation for all their continued support of American Dad‘s many years of corrupting our nation’s, nay, the world’s youth…most of whom are now about to turn 40.” Via Deadline

American Dad! will air its 17th season starting Jan. 24 on TBS.