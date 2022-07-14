‘American Horror Stories’ season 2 features a ton of guest stars including Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, Judith Light, and more

FX on Hulu released the trailer for the second installment of American Horror Stories this week, as the anthology spinoff of American Horror Story is slashing its way back onto screens later this month. And while the first season boasted a pretty impressive roster of guest stars, this time around, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and company are going even bigger.

In addition to American Horror Story veterans such as Denis O’Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, and Max Greenfield, newcomers to the franchise will include Clueless star Alicia Silverstone, TV legend Judith Light, former Disney star Bella Thorne, Britt Lower of Apple TV’s fantastic Severance, and model Dominique Jackson (Pose), just to name a few.

The second installment has also revealed the titles for its eight episodes: “Dollhouse,” “Necro,” “Aura,” “Drive,” “Bloody Mary,” “Facelift, “Milkmaids,” and “Lake.”

From what we can ascertain from the trailer, O’Hare will play some kind of sadistic doll collector who keeps young women captive in his private “Dollhouse,” where the only way out is not through any windows and doors. Silverstone will appear in the “Lake” episode, which seems to involve a cursed body of water, which evidently also can manifest in other forms, as the trailer features a creepy hand shooting up out of a bathtub filled with filthy water.

Meanwhile, Thorne will play a young woman who isn’t afraid of any serial killer in the “Drive” episode, while Light will be featured as a woman who goes under the knife in “Facelift,” in what we can only hope will be a Nick/Tuck homage.

However, one of the more interesting-looking episodes, “Necro,” stars Madison Iseman from Amazon Prime’s I Know What You Did Last Summer adaptation series as — well, you can probably put two and two together.

American Horror Stories premieres exclusively on Hulu on July 21, 2022, with weekly installments to be released through Sept. 8.