American Horror Story Season 10 Casts Macaulay Culkin, Evan Peters And More

American Horror Story has been a huge success for FX almost ever since it debuted. But now that the ninth season is behind us and the tenth is getting ready to premiere in the fall, with several fan favorite characters returning, too, folks have been getting antsy as they patiently wait to learn more about what creator Ryan Murphy has in store.

Of course, the typically cryptic writer has been keeping quiet on specifics, but earlier today he broke the silence with a new video on Instagram which confirms the cast for the next run. And in addition to Sarah Paulson, who recently told us she’d be back, Murphy revealed that we can expect to see Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross and Macaulay Culkin. Yes, you read that right. Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin.

Not much else was revealed, but you can check out the aforementioned video below:

Again, it’s not much, but we at least know who to expect to see in the cast now. It’ll certainly be interesting to learn what shape season 10 takes, too, after AHS: 1984 took a satisfying detour into slasher tropes and found much success while doing so.

With the cast having been revealed, we presume that means some plot details for the next run will begin to trickle out soon, too, but as we mentioned above, Murphy keeps things pretty cryptic ahead of each season. So, don’t expect to learn a whole lot more before American Horror Story returns. Whatever it is he’s got planned for us, though, just from this cast list alone it’s looking like fans are in for another treat and we can’t wait to tune in.