‘America’s Got Talent’: Emily Gold’s cause of death, confirmed

Warning: This article contains mention of suicide.

Recommended Videos

In a tragic turn of events, the entertainment world was rocked by the untimely passing of Emily Gold, a 17-year-old dancer who recently graced the stage of America’s Got Talent. Gold, a member of the Los Osos High School dance team, had captivated audiences with her vibrant performances just weeks before her death.

The San Bernardino Coroner’s Office has officially confirmed that Gold died by suicide on Friday, Sept. 13. The California Highway Patrol discovered her at 11:52 PM on eastbound 210, where she had been struck by at least one vehicle in the carpool lane. Despite prompt response from authorities, Gold was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer Rodrigo Jimenez, speaking on behalf of the California Highway Patrol, urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The police are actively seeking witnesses to piece together the events leading up to this heartbreaking loss.

How happened to America’s Got Talent’s budding performer Emily Gold die?

A 17-year-old cheerleader who appeared on ‘𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢’𝘴 𝘎𝘰𝘵 𝘛𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵’ was found dead under a bridge in an apparent su*cide just weeks after her performance on the show.



Several 911 callers alerted police of seeing young Emily Gold on the road but before officers… pic.twitter.com/Isk496mnko — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 17, 2024

Gold’s recent appearance on AGT had been a high point in her young life. As part of the Los Osos High School dance team, she advanced to the quarterfinals of the popular talent show. Their energetic performances had earned them high praise, including a standing ovation from notoriously critical judge Simon Cowell.

Cowell had been particularly impressed by the team’s audition, describing it as “absolutely brilliant” and praising the energy and camaraderie displayed on stage. He drew comparisons to the beloved High School Musical franchise, emphasizing the positive impact of schools fostering talent and friendship.

In an interview with People magazine on Aug. 13, Gold shared insights into her experience on AGT. She spoke about the intense focus required during performances and the challenges of balancing high school life with the demands of the show. Her words now carry a poignant weight in light of recent events.

The AGT production team released a statement expressing their condolences:

“The AGT Family sends out our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and team members of Emily Gold. She was a bright young soul and will be deeply missed.”

The Los Osos High School dance team took to Instagram to share the news of Gold’s passing, describing her as a “beautiful, kind, and loving” individual who embodied the team’s core values. They praised her leadership, strength, and humble nature, emphasizing the profound impact she had on her teammates and the void left by her absence.

Screengrab via KTLA 5/YouTube

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Gold’s family during this difficult time. The fundraiser aims to cover expenses and provide financial assistance to the grieving family. As of the latest update, the campaign had raised approximately $75,000 towards its $90,000 goal.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help. You can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website for support and resources.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy