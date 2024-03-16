‘Among Us’ animated series release window, cast, and more

The Among Us animated series is nearly, well, among us. It’s been a long time coming since the series was first announced last June but more details have finally been revealed about our favorite social deduction game’s foray into television.

Recommended Videos

In case you somehow escaped the Among Us craze of 2020, the game is a multiplayer game from independent studio, Innersloth, in which players use clues to deduce who among them has been replaced with an alien bent on destroying the other crewmates. The roles are assigned by the game at random and the only way to win the game is by figuring out the alien’s identity or, conversely, eliminating the other players. At the height of quarantine, families and friends could use Among Us to hang out with their loved ones virtually, all while accusing them of space treason.

Given its popularity, it was only a matter of time before it was adapted into a show. The upcoming series will be led by Owen Davis, the creator of “Infinity Train,” as part of a deal with CBS Studios. While we know Titmouse Studios (The Legend of Vox Machina, Big Mouth) will serve as the animation studio, talks with potential networks are still ongoing.

No official release date has been announced as of yet, but as always, watch this space for updates.

Who’s in the Among Us cast?

Image via InnerSloth LLC

An official report from Variety confirms the first cast members are Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, and Ashley Johnson. Here’s who will play each role, their character descriptions, and where you’ve seen them before.

Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Ant-Man and the Wasp) stars as Red, Captain of the Skeld. Described as a “people-pleaser” and “blowhard,” Red is responsible for leading the crew.

Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us, Blindspot) stars as Purple, Chief of Security. Purple is the “wet blanket” of the crew and as they’re responsible for the crew’s safety, they’re suspicious of the others.

Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, The Odd Couple) stars as Orange, HR. Orange is described as a “spineless corporate shill” whose task is to “eliminate redundancy, redundantly.”

Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings, Yellowjackets) stars as Green, Unpaid Intern. Wood’s character is described as “happy to be here” and is responsible for doing the tasks the rest of the crew doesn’t want to do.

Personally, the character descriptions alone are enough to entice me to watch the show but if that wasn’t enough, the cast sold me. So, because I know you are already thinking [re: obsessing] about it — out of the announced cast members, who do you think the alien could be?