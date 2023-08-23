An upcoming streaming thriller guaranteed to become an instant sensation thanks to an unlikely helping hand from Taylor Swift

Just like that, everybody's interested in a show that was flying under the radar.

By and large, Taylor Swift tends to be very selective about which film and television projects are allowed to dip into her back catalogue, especially since she started re-recording her earlier albums. With that in mind, it’s fair to say that Prime Video’s upcoming thriller Wilderness has pulled off a major coup.

The streaming service has dropped the first trailer for the episodic original starring former Doctor Who companion Jenna Coleman and The Haunting of Hill House‘s Oliver Jackson-Cohen, confirming a release date of Sept. 15. Not only that, but “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” will serve as the theme song, so you can guarantee Swifties everywhere will be making it appointment viewing.

The plot follows Coleman’s Liv and Jackson-Cohen’s Will, two incredibly telegenic people with an idyllic lifestyle that involves a marriage with rock-solid foundations and an impending relocation from their small town home to the big city and bright lights of New York.

According to a cringeworthy play words relating to the title track, Liv soon “becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams” as the British couple’s road trip across America takes a turn for the worse once she discovers he’s been having an affair.

Heartbreak, revenge, and Taylor Swift all wrapped up into a bundle of episodic goodness? Yep, we’d be willing to bet the farm on Wilderness becoming a monster-sized hit when it lands on Prime Video in just a couple of weeks, and it might even be worth a watch for anybody who’d happily bash the “Skip Intro” button as fast as possible.