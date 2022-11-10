‘Andor’ EP hints that the prison break has major consequences for season 2

One way out! One way out!

It’s no stretch of the imagination to think that a fair chunk of us found ourselves chanting along with Cassian, Kino, and the rest of the inmates on Narkina 5 as they stormed their way through the building and into the sea below as a handful of terrified guards watched helplessly from the broom closet.

It was the backbone of perhaps the best episode that Andor has gifted us thus far, expertly playing on the show’s theme of liberation from oppression, and how such a desire proves its status as an all-powerful sleeping giant that just needs a spark or three.

Of course, you can’t just overthrow an Imperial prison and expect the Empire to remain quiet; Cassian may have won this round, but it’s safe to say that the aftermath of his plot won’t be particularly quiet, to say the least.

But such consequences may stem from beyond just the insurgency undertaken by the prisoners. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Andor showrunner and executive producer Tony Gilroy suggested that the labor from within the prison wasn’t merely a plot device, and its sudden halting could play into future events for the show.

I’ve heard all kinds of things; it’s great. All of the material that the Empire has, I look at everything like, “Economically, how does this work? Who built Scarif? How do you build that? How do you build Eadu? How do you build the Death Star and this armada of ships?” There’s a lot of things that need to be built, and there’s an incredible amount of material. So, to me, what they’re building is not as important as the scale of it.

Indeed, with the Empire having lost what’s essentially one of the factories that they need to produce their assets, what effect might that have on not only the Empire’s ability to grow but how that might shift their priorities?

Either way, some of Andor‘s more antagonistic players look set to continue gunning for Cassian’s head, and we’ll see what such a hunt brings us next when the penultimate episode of Andor releases to Disney Plus on Nov. 16.