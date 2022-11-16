‘Andor’ fans are calling Luthen’s ship the ‘Star Wars’ take on the Batmobile

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 11

Andor has become known for its deliberate pace, focus on character and setting, and strong thematic consistency. But, when the chips are down and the action kicks off, the show can deliver the goods in style. One Star Wars staple so far lacking from the show is an outer space dogfight, but episode 11 just provided one of the coolest we’ve seen in a long time.

It comes after Luthen secretly visits Saw Gerrara, with an Imperial Arrest Ship stopping his craft, interrogating him, and deciding to tractor-beam him inside for search and questioning. Luthen knows he’s toast if he’s taken on board, but fortunately, his innocuous-looking Fondor Haulcraft has some tricks up its sleeve.

As the tractor beam increases in strength, he releases shrapnel from hidden compartments on the rear, with the tractor beam accelerating them back into the Imperial ship and shredding its equipment. With TIEs on his tail he displays some wizard piloting skills, activates two suspiciously lightsaberish armaments that slice up the fighters, gives a cheeky flyby to the command deck, and leaps into hyperspace.

Fans are loving it, saying the scene reminded them of the Batmobile or James Bond’s Aston Martins:

What other tricks does this ship have up its sleeve?

When those hidden compartments opened up we let out a giggle:

Screengrab from Disney Plus

But even with the gadgets squaring off against an Imperial cruiser in a solo craft is quite an achievement:

Some are saying this could be Star Wars‘ coolest ship ever:

The only downside is that the Empire will now be on the lookout for a Fondor Haulcraft, and may have recordings of Luthen’s voice. However, he supplied them with a fake transponder code and there could be thousands of these ships out there, so we don’t think they’ll track him down that quickly.

That is unless he’s off to Maarva’s funeral on Ferrix, which will be teeming with ISB agents on the hunt for Cassian Andor. We can’t wait to see how this all shakes out.

The Andor season one finale will air on Nov. 23.