‘Andor’ hit by last-minute delay until mid-September

We first met Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor in 2016’s Rogue One, and learned he was getting his own Disney Plus show in 2018. Since then, it’s been a long and painful wait for the show to make it to air, though fans were busy getting excited about the show’s premiere on Aug. 31. Well, you can scratch that date off your calendar, as Andor has just been hit with a last-minute delay.

Luna confirmed the news in an appearance on Good Morning America, revealing that Andor will now premiere on September 21 rather than August 31. In an attempt to sweeten this bitter pill, he also said that the date will see the first three episodes released at once.

Even so, this is going to be frustrating news for Star Wars fans and will inevitably set tongues wagging about what’s going on behind the scenes at Lucasfilm. One option is that this is connected to delays in the VFX pipeline, with Obi-Wan Kenobi facing some criticism for lackluster and rushed-looking CGI.

via Lucasfilm

The more worrying alternative is that someone high-up at Lucasfilm got to see the show’s premiere, didn’t like it, and has issued a list of changes that need to be made before it airs. That could range from editing changes to some very small reshoots, though we’re hoping they don’t sand off the show’s pleasantly rough-looking edges.

As always the proof will be in the pudding, though it’s annoying that after so long in gestation Andor still isn’t quite done.

Andor‘s first three episodes will air on Sep. 21 on Disney Plus.