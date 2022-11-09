What can be said about Andor that hasn’t already been acknowledged hundreds of times at this point? Boasting the most original ethos of any Star Wars project this year, with perhaps only Star Wars: Visions matching up to it as far as the entire Disney era goes, Andor has been an absolutely delectable treat for both seasoned and budding fans alike. Indeed, we’ll be sad to see the first season end later this month.

A prequel series to Rogue One, a film that won a fair share of hearts in its own right, Andor had quite the springboard to begin with, but with its sharp left turn in the form of trading heavy VFX for a dialogue-driven political thriller packed to the brim with gray moral areas and a cast that pulls double their fair share of weight in every scene, it’s one of the biggest breaths of fresh air that Disney Plus has to offer.

But not everyone was sold on the idea of a prequel to a prequel, and that included Kyle Soller, who portrays former Deputy Inspector Syril Karn on the show, and who admitted in an interview with Screen Rant that he had his apprehensions about the show at first. That all changed in the blink of an eye, of course, when he started reading the masterclass of a script that Andor had in its back pocket.

It was not at all what I was expecting. Before I had read the scripts, I was having misgivings about launching into another origin sort of story in Star Wars. It was like, ‘I don’t know. It’s a prequel of a prequel. What does that mean?’ Then I read the scripts. I was like, ‘Oh, wow!’ It pulled back a lot of the fabric on what I grew up with thinking about the Empire, thinking about the Rebellion, and that was just so refreshing and unexpected that once I started reading the scripts, I was like, ‘Oh, well, this is a no-brainer.’

Andor‘s first season is currently available to stream on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday up until the season’s conclusion on Nov. 23. A second and final season is currently in development.