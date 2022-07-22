Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira surprise everyone at SDCC with announcement of new show

Fans of the long-running show the Walking Dead at the San Diego Comic Con were treated to a surprise when both Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira (who play Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively) showed up during the series final panel and announced a brand new limited series show.

While the show itself is ending, Rick and Michonne are getting their own six-episode series to premiere on AMC and AMC Plus, according to Deadline, and previous plans for a movie trilogy starring Rick Grimes have been shelved.

The show will wrap up the two character arcs and their unlikely relationship in a world full of zombies. Scott Gimple, the chief content officer for everything Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner with both actors acting as executive producers.

“I can’t wait to get my cowboy boots back on,” Lincoln said at the panel. Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said the new show will continue to give fans what they want.

“This is a moment fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting for since Rick disappeared in the helicopter early in season nine, and Michonne journeyed away on a quest to find him the following season. What a great surprise for the fans at this final Comic-Con for the series that launched this universe and made television history. We couldn’t be more excited for a truly epic series finale later this year and to see Andy and Danai return in a new series they helped create, one of three new series coming in 2023 that continue the stories of so many iconic and fan-favorite TWD characters.”

Gimple said that the new show would be worth the wait.

“Rick and Michonne are two of my favorite people and Danai and Andy are two of my favorite people. Working with all of them continues to be a dream come true. The three of us, along with a terrific team of TWD all stars and incredible new voices, are crafting an insane love epic worth the long, long wait.”

As for Lincoln, he said that he’s excited about continuing the story of Grimes and his “epic love story” with Michonne.

“This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade. The friendships I’ve made along the way are deep and lasting, so it’s fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family. I’m so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead Universe.”

Finally, Gurira said that she was itching to pick up her signature weapon one more time.

“Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious. I can’t wait to pick up the katana again.”

There’s no release date for the show just yet but it will premiere in 2023.