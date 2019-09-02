Andrew Scott Not Ruling Out A Return To Sherlock As Moriarty

The show itself is currently on indefinite hiatus and the character blew his own brains out back in 2012, but these sizeable roadblocks don’t seem to worry Andrew Scott, as he believes there’s still a chance that we’ll get to see criminal mastermind Jim Moriarty again if Sherlock ever returns.

Digital Spy caught up with the Irish actor and quizzed him about a potential comeback as the super sleuth’s nemesis. Scott remarked that the cast and crew are currently off “doing their own separate thing” at present, including creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ upcoming Dracula series, which the star says he’s “looking forward to seeing.” However, he believes the window of opportunity is still slightly ajar.

“For me, the door is never fully closed. It’s closed at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be opened at some point in the future. But it’s definitely not something that’s on the agenda in the foreseeable future.”

Though Moriarty killed himself as part of a grandiose plan to get Sherlock to do the same (which failed), the villain has returned via flashbacks and visions in the detective’s mind palace ever since. So, would Scott be open to more appearances like that?

“I don’t know. No. It depends. I would just listen to what their idea was, and just put forward a couple of my suggestions. I feel very protective of him. I’m very proud of what we did on that show. If it’s the right time, we’ll all talk about it again.”

The star went on to reiterate that everyone’s enjoying successful, busy careers right now, so it’s not going to happen anytime soon. But considering a Sherlock return in the future wouldn’t be “unhappy” for him.

“But at the moment, I do think it’s provided such great opportunities for everybody in the show. So everybody’s got to do their own thing. But the idea of doing that at some point in the future is not an unhappy one.”

Dr. Watson himself, Martin Freeman, similarly touched on the potential for more Sherlock. His take on it was that it should only come back if they have the opportunity to do something “really special.” Do you agree, though? Or should the show rest for good? Leave your thoughts in the comments, my dear reader.