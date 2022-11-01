Andy Serkis claims nothing is happening in suspicious new ‘Andor’ clip

Andor has been breaking the Star Wars mold in all the best ways since it first landed on Disney Plus back in September. Taking special care in putting intrigue front and center rather than high-octane space battle antics the franchise is known for, the Rogue One prequel series is a deep breath of fresh air for both the Star Wars franchise and its many dedicated fans.

Much of this intrigue is born out of very direct and hostile exchanges between one or more members of the show’s ensemble cast, and while there’s plenty to love about the portrayal of quiet hostility, Andy Serkis‘ Kino Loy subscribes to a much more verbose style of aggression, especially when he’s secretly aware that he’s in the wrong, as this latest clip from tomorrow’s episode seems to suggest.

As the prisoners of Narkina 5 are packed into tight, precariously high hallways during what appears to be an emergency, a variety of inmates communicate with each other using the hand signals we witnessed in the last episode, learning that a dangerous situation could be transpiring on Level 2 of the building. Foreman Kino, frustrated with the chatter or perhaps equally shaken by whatever he and the rest of the prisoners are in the dark about, lashes out and reprimands his fellow inmates for their perceived nonsense.

Serkis’ debut in Andor was electrifying right out of the gate, with Kino Loy offering a particularly important and interesting lens on the show’s themes of oppression and its ability to trickle down, and it looks like that will once again be showing up in tomorrow’s episode.

We won’t have to wait very long to learn what’s happening on Level 2, as the ninth episode of Andor is set to release to Disney Plus tomorrow, Nov. 2.