Another prequel trilogy character seems set to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to be a treat for fans of the prequel trilogy. For most of the 2000s, these movies were maligned by Star Wars fans, though have received something of a rehabilitation in recent years as those who saw them as children turn into fans as adults. Now Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are going to share a screen together in a show set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope that should expose some new aspects of their complicated relationship.

But, if rumors are true, Obi-Wan and Anakin aren’t the only prequel characters coming back. Making Star Wars is reporting that Jimmy Smits will be reprising his prequel trilogy role of Bail Organa. They’re saying he’s been seen on set with McGregor, though isn’t as yet included in the official cast list.

Bail Organa showing up makes a lot of sense. Obi-Wan is on Tatooine to keep an eye on Luke, with Organa the stepfather to Leia. Either child has a good chance of growing up with powerful Force abilities, so the two men really should stay in touch to compare notes.

This may also be a hint that Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t be entirely set on Tatooine. We’ve just gotten through The Book of Boba Fett which was largely set amidst the dunes and dusty towns of the desert planet. It’s classic Star Wars scenery, but after so much time spent here, I’m craving a change in environment.

With the show hitting Disney Plus on May 25 we’ll likely see a trailer soon. Let’s hope Smits is in it.