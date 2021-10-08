Another WandaVision Star Is Reportedly Getting A Disney+ Show

Marvel fans may have a brand new show to look forward to brings a fan-favorite character from both Captain Marvel and WandaVision. According to ComicBook, none other than Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau has a solo Disney Plus series reportedly in development.

We’ve already known that Parris is slated to star alongside Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in The Marvels next year, but now it’s looking like we’ll have even more adventures with Rambeau, whose origin story of becoming a super-powered human herself was first explored in the long-popular streaming hit WandaVision.

Rambeau previously first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a little girl in the 1990s when Captain Marvel first got her powers. In WandaVision, Rambeau has grown up to become an agent of S.W.O.R.D. and gains superpowers, such as spectral vision, after crossing through Wanda Maximoff’s Hex. At the end of WandaVision, we see the character get dispatched into space, setting up her reunion with Captain Marvel.

There’s plenty of lore to dig into with Rambeau’s character. Her mother, Maria, was Carol Danvers’s best friend for one and later founded S.W.O.R.D., an extra-governmental intelligence agency that stands for Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division. In addition, Monica was also killed and later resurrected from the Thanos snap, having to piece her life back together upon returning five years later and discovering her mother made it through the snap but died of cancer.

It certainly seems there’s no shortage of drama and intrigue for Monica Rambeau to navigate. We for one would be excited to watch a Disney Plus series that explores a cross-section of the Marvel Universe that marries the worlds of neat spy stuff with a superhuman twist.