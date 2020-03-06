Anthony Mackie Says Being The New Captain America Is Monumental

Marvel fans will soon get to see the Falcon and the Winter Solider return to on-screen action in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Huh. Set myself up for that one, didn’t I?

As we know, one of the plot lines the series will follow sees Falcon (played by Anthony Mackie) officially take on the title of Captain America, a decision Mackie has described as “monumental.” In a new interview with Stephen Colbert on, you guessed it, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mackie described the emotion of being able to take Cap’s mantle on, saying:

It is monumental man. I mean… to have Marvel select a young black man in America to represent the moniker of Captain America is is unprecedented. There’s nothing that can compare to that. There’s – it… it moves me not only that my kids get to see a black man as Captain America, but all of their friends white, black, Latino, and Asia can see a black man as Captain America.

Eloquently spoken Mack. Falcon inheriting the Captain America name, and indeed role, was set-up at the end of Avengers: Endgame, in which an aged Steve passed on his shield to his friend Sam Wilson.

The new show is set to premiere this August on Disney Plus, with its first season consisting of six episodes, and who knows how many in season 2 and beyond. Tune in to find out what goes down (or just wait for the Blu-ray like me). Fancy a timer countdown? Personally, I always like a good timer countdown.

Unfortunately, Disney haven’t announced an exact release date, so we’ll provisionally run it by August 1st. Let’s see, that’s 147 days away from airing. No time at all, right?

Anyways, drop a comment if you have any excited thoughts for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, if you have any hopes and aspirations for Mackie’s time in the red, blue and white, or if you just wanted to say hi. No? Nobody. The other two things then.