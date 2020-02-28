Anthony Mackie Says WandaVision Features Captain America’s Shield

Sam Wilson will step up to become the next Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, following Steve Rogers handing him the shield in Avengers: Endgame. However, it won’t be plain sailing for him as the government will give another shield to John Walker and proclaim him the true next Cap. It’s possible the legacy of the Sentinel of Liberty will be complicated further over on a completely separate Disney Plus series, too. Namely, WandaVision.

While speaking with The Daily Beast, star Anthony Mackie was asked about training with the shield for the Falcon show, and his answer revealed an unexpected tidbit about an additional shield he’d spotted on the set of WV, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

“The funny thing about the shield training is, I feel like everyone has had shield training. I went by WandaVision, and there was a random shield. I was like, everyone’s getting shield training now!”

This is surprising to hear as, from what we know, there’s little crossover in the stories of the two D+ series. While Falcon is diving deep into Cap mythology, featuring the return of Zemo and Sharon Carter, WandaVision is focusing on Scarlet Witch and Vision. That said, WV is pulling from other corners of the MCU, too. For instance, Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) is back, while Teyonah Parris is debuting as a grown-up Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel.

Monica will be working as an agent of S.W.O.R.D., the successor to S.H.I.E.L.D, and this organization could be the reason why Mackie spotted a Cap shield on set. Maybe they simply have a copy of the vibranium weapon in their possession and it appears in the show as an easter egg. After all, Mackie has never made any major Mark Ruffalo-esque goofs in the past, so he probably wouldn’t talk about this shield casually in an interview if it was a big deal.

In any case, we should find out soon enough, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives on Disney Plus this August, with WandaVision premiering in December.