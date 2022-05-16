The footage for the next chapter of the alternate history look at the space race debuted on YouTube earlier today.

The Apple TV Plus streaming service now has an extensive slate of original programming and has just revealed the trailer for the third season of one of its initial offerings in the For All Mankind space series.

The footage for the next chapter of the alternate history look at the space race debuted on YouTube earlier today. In it we see the characters we know manning a mission to Mars, racing against the Soviet Union who leads the space race in the series.

The next chapter premieres June 10 and we also get looks at aspects of space exploration the public knows today but in the earlier time period of the Clinton era.

“Some say private citizens have no business in space exploration. I emphatically disagree.”

Later on, Joel Kinnaman’s Edward Baldwin hints at large-scale human colonization of the red planet, worries about his crew’s survival, and others at NASA discuss things they are searching for even now.

“You wanna tell us where the water is?”

For All Mankind also stars Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin, Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson, Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole, Casey W. Johnson as Danny Stevens, and features Jeff Branson as Neil Armstrong. The series has been critically acclaimed during its run and has an 87 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has included public figures like Richard Nixon, Ted Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Gary Hart, and Tom Brokaw in archive footage alongside figures like John Lennon, Jim Lovell and former astronaut Frank Borman, too.