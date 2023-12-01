Are Cirie and Jared Field going to compete on the ‘The Amazing Race?’ The future of the ‘BB25’ stars, explained

We loved her on Survivor, Big Brother, The Traitors, and more, but that might not have been the last we see of Cirie Fields on our television screens.

When the four-time Survivor player entered the house for Big Brother 25 alongside her son, Jared Fields, viewers were absolutely stunned. Upon her arrival, Cirie quickly began to dominate the game, giving the other houseguests a social and strategic masterclass, much like she does each and every time she competes on reality TV. Forming strong relationships with contestants like Matt Klotz, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, and more, the Survivor legend appeared to be in control of the game since day one, helping dictate the result of the first few evictions, all while keeping her mother-son relationship with Jared a secret — how impressive is that?

While neither Cirie nor Jared won Big Brother 25, the pair captured the hearts of America nonetheless, with fans advocating for them to grace our television screens for a second time (or a third time if you count Jared’s appearance during the family visit on Survivor: Game Changers). According to users via X, they would love to see the duo compete on The Amazing Race someday, and we wholeheartedly agree.

“I would love to watch Cirie and Jared do The Amazing Race! @AmazingRaceCBS,” one fan wrote.

Another shared, “Cirie & Jared on The Amazing Race when? They will have appeared together on the big three at that point #BB25“

“Let’s hope Cirie is the first to receive ‘SAB Status’ (Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother). Her and Jared on TAR would be good fr #BB25,” dished a third.

For those who are unfamiliar with The Amazing Race, it is another CBS show in which teams of two “race around the world in competition with other teams” for a chance at $1 million. Hitting countries all across the globe, each team strives to not be the last one arriving to the pit stop at the end of each leg, in order to sidestep the risk of elimination. “Teams are progressively eliminated until three teams are left, and at that point, the team who arrives first in the final leg is awarded a large cash grand prize” — given the strong mother-son bond Cirie and Jared have with one another, we know that they would dominate yet again!

In fact, Cirie revealed while attending the 2023 Variety “Women of Reality TV” event at Spago in Beverly Hills, California that competing on a future season of The Amazing Race alongside Jared would be of interest to her. Keep scrolling to see what she had to say…

Cirie Fields wants to compete on "The Amazing Race" next: "I have to make some phone calls." | Variety #WomenOfReality presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/8gr19CKQ8y — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2023

“What’s next in my purview is probably The Amazing Race, because I have my son, Jared, here, and I would love to,” Cirie revealed on stage at the event, naturally garnering a roar of applause from attendees.

“I did Big Brother season 25 with him… To have my son see me on this platform, and to have a possibility of running The Amazing Race with him is what my heart’s desire is,” she continued passionately, and needless to say, we will be keeping up with both Cirie and Jared on Instagram until further notice to see what their future holds.

Until then, reality TV lovers can see this mother-son duo in action by streaming the entirety of Big Brother 25 on Paramount Plus.