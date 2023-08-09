Are ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ stars Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade dating?

Since it was announced that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky were having marriage troubles, rumors have been rife surrounding Richards’ dating life. In early July 2023, the couple released a joint statement on Instagram, ruling out reports of a possible divorce. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.” the post read.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage” the statement continued. The announcement stopped short of confirming whether Richards and Umansky were separated, instead asking “to be able to work through our issues privately”.

This request did little to slow down the speculation that Kyle was now back on the dating scene. Many pointed toward Morgan Wade, a 28-year-old country star, who had been close with the reality star in recent weeks. Richards starred alongside Wade in the singer’s new music video, “Fall in Love with Me”, as her love interest. Although Richards is a professional actress, it was suggested that their chemistry went beyond the cameras.

Morgan Wade was quick to shut down relationship rumors when asked about them during an interview with 103.5 Kiss FM. “It’s been a lot, It’s weird, it’s strange. I’m like, ‘Just leave me alone’!” the singer stated.

However, Wade later saw the funny side of the stories, despite some initial annoyance. “Now it’s just, like, whatever. We’re good friends and it’s funny” she continued.

Discussing the music video, Wade thought that the speculation was a good opportunity to draw attention to its depiction of a romantic relationship between two women. “We made this really sweet video and it’s nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music,” the singer said. “I’m not mad about that. I’ve met a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it.'” Wade concluded.