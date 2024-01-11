Are ‘Survivor’ stars Carolyn Wiger and Troy ‘Troyzan’ Robertson dating?

This would be one kooky couple!

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor 44 and Troy “Troyzan” Robertson from Survivor: One World and Survivor: Game Changers are undoubtedly two of the most eccentric castaways that the Survivor franchise has ever seen, and it looks like the pair might have connected with one another post-show (despite competing on separate seasons).

On January 10, Wiger took to her Instagram story to share screenshots from a FaceTime call with Robertson to her almost 100k followers. To accompany the screenshots, the 37-year-old wrote “I said f it… So now we’re dating,” as well as attached the song “My Boo” by Usher and Alicia Keys.

Naturally, fans of the Survivor franchise were left with just one burning question — is this real, or is this merely a joke from two castaways with quite the sense of humor?

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself based on some discussion via Reddit…

According to Survivor superfans via Reddit, it looks like Carolyn Wiger was just being goofy!

Upon further speculation, it is safe to assume that Wiger and Robertson are not dating, as the former has done this same trick with several different Survivor contestants.

“She was talking with Carson [Garrett] about it. It seemed like it was a joke.” “I think it’s a joke, Carolyn has done the ‘We’re dating’ bit before with [David] Voce.” “She was joking about dating Voce for a while.”

On the contrary, others are still hopeful, wholeheartedly believing that this duo is a match made in heaven.

“My first reaction was ‘Wtfff’ and then about 30 seconds later I thought ‘You know what, I get it.’ They weirdly seem like a good fit. If this is even real haha” “Carolyn if you’re reading this you should make it happen.” “please be real please be real please be real”

Regardless of their relationship status, to see both Carolyn Wiger and Troy “Troyzan” Robertson in action, fans can stream all 45 seasons of Survivor via Paramount Plus.

While we binge watch Survivor 44, Survivor: One World, and Survivor: Game Changers, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with this pair via social media until further notice, just in case Wiger or Robertson share any updates regarding their relationship status…