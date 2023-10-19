Are Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from ‘Big Brother 20’ still together?

Big Brother 20 is viewed by many in the reality competition show’s community as one of the better seasons of the American series. And a major storyline of the 99-day game for $500,00 was the blossoming romance between Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans.

And although neither of them secured the winning check, they left the game with another prize — each other. But sadly, their four-year-long relationship, which resulted in an engagement, came to an end last year. So, what happened with “Tangela”?

Tyler and Angela were two of 16 houseguests who joined Big Brother 20’s cast in June 2018. Tyler won the first Head of Household, and a six-person alliance called Level Six was formed with Tyler and Angela as key members. With their games linked, the two became closer and closer throughout the weeks while they battled the opposing FOUTTE alliance.

They became a full-blown showmance that received positive feedback from a lot of viewers.

Tyler and Angela, as well as Level Six companion Kaycee Clark, made it to the top four together. However, a player outside of their core alliance, JC Mounduix, won the final-four Head of Household, which eventually led to Angela’s eviction.

Tyler continued in the game and made it to the final two with Kaycee before the latter won via a 5-4 vote.

When the season officially wrapped, Tyler and Angela turned their showmance into a real-life relationship in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Besides starting a jewelry company together, Angela shared in an August 2020 interview with Us Weekly that she wrote a vegan cookbook with the help of Tyler’s palette.

That same summer, Tyler returned to the Big Brother house for season 22’s All-Stars. Tyler frequently mentioned Angela on the show, and how they were planning a future. He wanted to use the $500,000 prize money to open up a vegan restaurant alongside his then-girlfriend. However, Tyler’s heart wasn’t in the game and he was very clear about wanting to be home next to Angela instead of stuck in a cut-throat house vying for a grand prize.

He ultimately went out in sixth place and rejoined Angela a few weeks later.

Around six months after Big Brother 22 finished, Tyler proposed to Angela. “YES to forever and ever and always,” Angela wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post sharing photos of Tyler’s beach proposal (h/t Us Weekly). “You and me babe, for the rest of time. 1.10.2021 ‘If it’s meant to be, it’ll be.’ Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds.”

The two split in 2022 after Angela’s appearance on The Challenge: USA season 1

It was then Angela’s turn to star on CBS again. But, this time, she joined The Challenge: USA season 1 — a spin-off of the MTV flagship series. The show was filmed from March to April 2022, and during Angela’s strong run on the show, she referenced her love for her fiancé and the life they were creating with each other.

Angela’s campaign to win the newly minted CBS reality competition show came to an end during the Final Challenge when she was disqualified for not finishing a checkpoint — she placed fourth on the female side overall.

Unfortunately, their engagement came to an end as well sometime after Angela returned home from filming. Us Weekly reported in December 2022 that sources confirmed to them that the couple had split.

Tyler uploaded a video onto YouTube in February 2023 and explained why he was no longer with Angela. He said he “operated best” relying on himself as a lone wolf, and he got away from taking care of himself during the relationship.

“I wasn’t trusting myself,” Tyler said. “I wasn’t confident in myself. That is, I think, what ended up being a kind of like nail in a coffin to a relationship that was amazing. It was great. But, I wasn’t able to be myself, and at the end of the day, if you’re not able to be yourself and thrive, then nothing around you is going to be able to thrive either. And that’s what happened.”

Angela also posted a YouTube video after their break-up. She confirmed that they had problems for around a year, and couples therapy couldn’t fix them. They mutually broke up with love in their hearts.

Well, their relationship ending became a true reality for fans when Tyler appeared on The Challenge: USA season 2 in August 2023 (spoilers incoming).

Tyler found himself in a showmance with another Big Brother alum, season 24’s Alyssa Snider. We saw them kiss and cuddle before Alyssa’s elimination during episode 10. Tyler followed her out of the game when he lost his Arena matchup in the next episode. It’s unclear where their relationship is post-Challenge as they’ve kept things private.

According to Angela’s Instagram, she’s been living between the U.S. and Bali, Indonesia, and has gone all in on vegan influencing. And her presumed boyfriend who goes by Hank Ge on the platform is constantly shown cooking dishes with her as well.