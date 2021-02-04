Armor Wars TV Show May Feature The MCU’s New Black Panther

So far, all we know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Armor Wars is that it’ll be loosely based on the comic book run of the same name, with War Machine replacing Iron Man as the focal point. An educated guess would also point in the direction of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams playing a major role given that Ironheart was announced on the very same day, while it presents the ideal opportunity to bring Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer back into the fold.

The basic just of Armor Wars is that Stark Industries technology has fallen into the wrong hands, forcing Don Cheadle’s Rhodey into action in an effort to stop his best friend’s worst fears from being realized. Almost inevitably, Robert Downey Jr. has been linked with a cameo appearance, but any talk is a long way away from being even close to confirmed yet, although you can guarantee Tony Stark’s shadow will loom large over the entire plot.

Specifics are largely non-existent at the moment, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was even announced – that the MCU’s new Black Panther could wind up being involved, and although it remains to be seen which Wakandan native ends up inheriting the mantle from T’Challa when Ryan Coogler’s sequel arrives next summer, we’re told it’s most likely going to be Shuri.

When you think about it, a Black Panther connection to Armor Wars makes complete sense from a storytelling perspective. The MCU has already established that the only place on the planet that boasts more advanced tech than Stark Industries is the nation of Wakanda, and with Rhodey on the hunt to discover where the missing weapons have ended up, he’d be smart to try and get information from those with much more knowledge than him when it comes to science and technology.